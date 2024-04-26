Saturday's Premier League assist and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Saturday 3pm
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Saturday 3pm
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, Sunday 2pm
Anthony Gordon to score at any time
3pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Michael Olise to score or assist
2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Brennan Johnson to score or assist
2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
Player props preview
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Newcastle put eight past Sheffield United in the reverse fixture between these teams and they look likely to get more success against a Blades defence who have already broken the Premier League record for goals conceded with 92.
Chris Wilder’s men have allowed 15 goals in their last five outings and face a Magpies side who have scored at least three times in three of their last four home games.
Anthony Gordon netted in Newcastle’s 8-0 win but that was one of just two away goals the former Everton man has this term.
The 23-year-old has scored nine of his 11 goals for the Magpies at St James’ Park and found the net in his last home match against Tottenham.
Against the leakiest defence in Premier League history, the England international is fancied to get on the scoresheet again.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have been in impressive form recently under new manager Oliver Glasner, who has turned their fortunes around.
The new boss has placed a greater emphasis on attacking football and that has borne fruit with ten goals in their last four games.
The Eagles have won three in a row against Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle and could cause plenty of issues for a Fulham team without much to play for.
Michael Olise has struggled with injuries all season but has had a major impact whenever he has featured. The Frenchman has seven goals and four assists from just ten league starts and after coming off the bench in midweek, he could start at Craven Cottage.
Adding Olise to an already dynamic attacking side looks like a recipe for success for Glasner and Palace, so take their young playmaker to score or register an assist.
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Brennan Johnson has had a mixed first season at Tottenham but with a slight improvement in his finishing, the Welshman could flourish.
Racking up an expected goal tally of 7.8, the 22-year-old may be a touch disappointed with his five league goals.
Johnson clearly gets himself into the right positions, as evidenced by the fact that four of his five goals have come from six yards or closer.
Ange Postecoglou’s system produces plenty of cut-backs across the face of goal, a method that suits Johnson’s style of play.
He also has seven assists in 18 league starts so the versatile attacker is fancied to score or register an assist in tomorrow’s clash with rivals Arsenal.
Published on 26 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 16:33, 26 April 2024
