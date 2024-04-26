When to bet

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Saturday 3pm

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Saturday 3pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, Sunday 2pm

Best bets

Anthony Gordon to score at any time

3pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Michael Olise to score or assist

2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Brennan Johnson to score or assist

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Newcastle put eight past Sheffield United in the reverse fixture between these teams and they look likely to get more success against a Blades defence who have already broken the Premier League record for goals conceded with 92.

Chris Wilder’s men have allowed 15 goals in their last five outings and face a Magpies side who have scored at least three times in three of their last four home games.

Anthony Gordon netted in Newcastle’s 8-0 win but that was one of just two away goals the former Everton man has this term.

The 23-year-old has scored nine of his 11 goals for the Magpies at St James’ Park and found the net in his last home match against Tottenham.

Against the leakiest defence in Premier League history, the England international is fancied to get on the scoresheet again.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have been in impressive form recently under new manager Oliver Glasner, who has turned their fortunes around.

The new boss has placed a greater emphasis on attacking football and that has borne fruit with ten goals in their last four games.

The Eagles have won three in a row against Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle and could cause plenty of issues for a Fulham team without much to play for.

Michael Olise has struggled with injuries all season but has had a major impact whenever he has featured. The Frenchman has seven goals and four assists from just ten league starts and after coming off the bench in midweek, he could start at Craven Cottage.

Adding Olise to an already dynamic attacking side looks like a recipe for success for Glasner and Palace, so take their young playmaker to score or register an assist.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Brennan Johnson has had a mixed first season at Tottenham but with a slight improvement in his finishing, the Welshman could flourish.

Racking up an expected goal tally of 7.8, the 22-year-old may be a touch disappointed with his five league goals.

Johnson clearly gets himself into the right positions, as evidenced by the fact that four of his five goals have come from six yards or closer.

Ange Postecoglou’s system produces plenty of cut-backs across the face of goal, a method that suits Johnson’s style of play.

He also has seven assists in 18 league starts so the versatile attacker is fancied to score or register an assist in tomorrow’s clash with rivals Arsenal.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.