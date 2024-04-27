Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in the north London derby with Paddy Power

Betfair are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

You can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, April 28 live on Sky Sports Premier League

Match prediction & best bets

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Tottenham vs Arsenal odds

Tottenham 7-2

Arsenal 8-11

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham vs Arsenal predictions

Tottenham could have a decisive say in the final destination of the Premier League title with fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool to come, and they should ensure the Gunners don't have things all their own way in Sunday’s north London derby.

With City showing no signs of relenting after Thursday’s emphatic 4-0 win at Brighton, Arsenal will likely need to be foot-perfect to be crowned champions for the first time in two decades and bookmakers make them odds-on favourites to put the pressure back on the champions ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s men enjoyed the perfect dress rehearsal for a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 5-0 rout of Chelsea on Tuesday, which came hot on the heels of a routine 2-0 success at Wolves last weekend.

The Gunners have kept a league-high 16 clean sheets this season, recording six straight shutouts on their travels. However, Sunday's visit to their biggest rivals could be their toughest remaining test and their defence is sure to be pushed hard by a Tottenham side with Heung-min Son leading the line and James Maddison offering creative support.

Spurs have excelled at home this season, winning 12 of their 16 games which includes victories over Manchester United and Liverpool.

A 2-2 draw away at Arsenal and 3-3 thriller at Manchester City earlier in the season further highlights their capabilities and they too have plenty on the line as they attempt to usurp Aston Villa in fourth position.

There is no doubting Spurs’ attacking quality but it is at the back where their problems lie and they have gone 12 Premier League home games without a clean sheet.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have recorded just two home shutouts in the Premier League sheets – only Burnley and Sheffield United have kept fewer – and it may be only a matter of time before they are exposed by the creative brilliance of Martin Odegaard and pace and trickery of Bukayo Saka.

Despite that, there is little incentive to back Arsenal at odds-on given their record in away games against Premier League’s top-half clubs this season.

Draws at Liverpool and Manchester City can be excused, but the Gunners have lost at Aston Villa and Newcastle and shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller at Chelsea.

It was only two weeks ago that Villa completed a league double over Arteta's title hopefuls with a 2-0 win at the Emirates and this is another potential stumbling block for the Gunners.

On their day, Tottenham are brilliant going forward and they have scored in 25 successive Premier League home matches. But their defensive frailties, potentially more exaggerated by Destiny Udogie's absence, are concerning and a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals can oblige in the Lilywhites' 13th straight home league outing.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of the last ten north London derbies in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Arsenal team news

Tottenham

Richarlison is available but Destiny Udogie will miss the rest of the season. Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are out but Pedro Porro is expected to return.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from but Jurrien Timber is a doubt despite making his comeback for the Gunners' Under-21s this week.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Subs: Bentancur, Johnson, Richarlison, Dragusin, Emerson, Gil, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Jesus, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nketiah, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Zinchenko.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Tottenham vs Arsenal b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in 14 of Tottenham's last 15 home league games and goals look assured again.

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

Saka has 18 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances this season and he will fancy his chances with Destiny Udogie sidelined.

Yves Bissouma to be shown a card

Bissouma was one of seven players cautioned in September's reverse fixture and he has been carded in three of his last five appearances.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

