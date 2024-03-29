When to bet

Newcastle v West Ham

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Bournemouth v Everton

3pm Saturday

Brentford v Manchester United

Sky Sports Main Event & Sports Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

James Ward-Prowse to score or assist

2pts 15-8 Paddy Power, Betfair

Over 15.5 Bournemouth shots v Everton

2pts 10-11 bet365

Rasmus Hojlund to score at any time

2pts 29-20 Hills

Player props preview

Newcastle v West Ham

With Edson Alvarez suspended and Mohammed Kudus a doubt, James Ward-Prowse looks likely to feature in midfield for West Ham when they visit Newcastle.

The 29-year-old has had a quietly impressive season for the Hammers and his set piece delivery could have a major say in the outcome of this match.

Ward-Prowse has seven assists and five goals this term and with Newcastle missing key defender Sven Botman, the Magpies look vulnerable at the back.

Side with the Hammers midfielder to be the key to unlocking the home team’s defences and back Ward-Prowse to pick up a goal or an assist.

Bournemouth v Everton

Only the top five teams in the Premier League and Brighton average more shots per 90 minutes this term than Bournemouth and the Cherries have been particularly shot-happy recently.

Andoni Iraola’s men have racked up shot tallies of 27, 10, 31 and 24 in their last four outings and they look likely to have plenty of attempts at goal when they host Everton.

The Toffees have only won one of their last 15 games and may struggle against a Bournemouth side who look to have hit their stride. Take over 15.5 shots for the Cherries.

Brentford v Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund has kicked on in the second half of his first season at Manchester United and has now scored 13 goals for the Red Devils.

The Dane has netted six times in his last five Premier League appearances and will fancy his chances against a Bees defence who have conceded at least twice in five of their last six matches.

The visitors beat Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break and could be the beneficiaries of Brentford’s poor recent form.

With the home team struggling defensively, Hojlund is fancied to extend his good recent run in the league with a goal.

