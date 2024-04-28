2023-24 Premier League odds: Arsenal 9-4 for title after thrilling derby win

Arsenal passed the toughest test of their Premier League run-in, winning 3-2 at north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, but the Gunners are 9-4 second-favourites to win the title after Manchester City's 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's men enjoyed a dream first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, racing into a 3-0 lead thanks to a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal, a fine strike from Bukayo Saka and a Kai Havertz header.

The draw was matched at 74-1 on Betfair before Spurs set up a tense finale with a goal from centre-back Cristian Romero and an 87th-minute penalty from Heung-Min Son.

Arsenal managed to hold on for a crucial derby win but champions City are 4-11 to claim a sixth title in seven seasons as they saw off Forest at the City Ground with Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland on the scoresheet.

Haaland's strike took the 5-6 ante-post Golden Boot favourite back to the top of the scoring chart with 21 goals, one clear of Chelsea's Cole Palmer with Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins on 19.

The win leaves Pep Guardiola's men one point behind Arsenal with a game in hand and four points ahead of 200-1 shots Liverpool, who have won only one of their last five league matches.

Tottenham's derby defeat was a blow to their top-four chances, especially as they still have to face Chelsea, Liverpool and City.

Spurs are 4-1 to overhaul fourth-placed Aston Villa, who are 1-6 to qualify for next season's Champions League while Forest's loss to City means they are just one point above the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

The Tricky Trees, who are appealing a four-point deduction, are 7-4 to be relegated although 1-5 Luton and 1-7 Burnley remain the hot favourites to follow Sheffield United into the Championship next season.

Bournemouth continued their strong finish to the season with a 3-0 home win over struggling Brighton. The Cherries are 12-1 to upset Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, when 25-1 shots Wolves are rated even bigger outsiders on their weekend trip to Manchester City.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.