Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Bournemouth v Everton predictions

Bournemouth have been digging themselves out of some sticky situations in recent Premier League home games and they may again have to show their mettle when Everton head for the south coast.

In their final match before the international break the Cherries scored four second-half goals to turn a 3-0 deficit against Luton into victory, and prior to that they rescued a point from two goals down at home to basement boys Sheffield United.

Bournemouth have conceded first in eight of their 14 home league games this season, including four of their last five, and they may again find themselves playing catch against the Toffees.

Everton have won only one of their last 15 matches but they have scored first in two of their last three league assignments – against Brighton and West Ham.

For all their struggles, Sean Dyche’s side have grabbed the opening goal in seven of their 14 away league matches and they could make a fast start at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth v Everton team news

Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra, Marcos Senesi and Ryan Fredericks are sidelined while James Hill, Lloyd Kelly and Marcos Senesi are doubts. However, Tyler Adams is in contention.

Everton: Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is fit but the match is likely to come too soon for Arnaut Danjuma. Lewis Dobbin and Dele Alli remain sidelined.

Bournemouth v Everton predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto.

Bournemouth v Everton key stat

Bournemouth have won only four of their 14 home league games this season.

Best bet for Bournemouth v Everton :

Everton to score first

1pt 5-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Chelsea v Burnley predictions

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has shaken off some of the growing pressure on him recently, but his side are still struggling defensively and they could have to work hard to defeat a Burnley side fighting for their lives.

The Blues have conceded twice in each of their four games since losing the League Cup final to Liverpool, despite playing Championship sides Leeds and Leicester in the FA Cup in that time.

Injuries to a host of key defenders has left Chelsea more exposed than usual and, given both teams have scored in nine of the Blues' last ten games, it could be worth backing Burnley to find the net alongside their hosts at Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets scored twice in each of their last two games before the international break, have found the net at Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool this term and have struck six times in their last five trips to Chelsea, suggesting they could breach the Blues in west London, just as they did in October's reverse fixture.

Chelsea v Burnley team news

Chelsea: Long-term absentees Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Uguchuwku and Reece James have been joined on the sidelines by Robert Sanchez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill. Ben Chilwell and Enzo Fernandez are doubts.

Burnley: Loanee David Datro Fofana is ineligible to face his parent club and Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey and Luca Koleosho are injured. Centre-backs Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil are doubts.

Chelsea v Burnley predicted line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Foster, Odobert

Chelsea v Burnley key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Chelsea’s last ten matches.

Best bet for Chelsea v Burnley :

Both teams to score

2pts 20-23 Betfair

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace predictions

Fired up by their four-point deduction for financial fair play breaches, Nottingham Forest will aim to snap a five-game losing streak at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The City Ground will resemble a cauldron as Forest fans air their anger at last week's sanction, but Palace, who would have benefited from the international break as they adapt to new boss Oliver Glasner’s methods, may have the quality needed to dampen the fiery atmosphere.

With Palace showing improvement under the Austrian and Forest in defiant mood there could be little to split the pair, meaning a piece of individual brilliance may be required to make the difference.

And Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is a leading candidate to provide the decisive intervention.

The midfielder has registered 12 shots and created 14 chances in Forest’s five-match losing run, highlighting his influence even when the chips are down.

Gibbs-White has scored one and assisted the other of the Reds’ two goals against Palace since they returned to the Premier League in 2022 and the England Under-21 star rates a solid bet to again impact proceedings against the Eagles.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace team news

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a knock before the international break and looks set to miss out alongside Gonzalo Montiel. Ola Aina, Willy Boly and Nuno Tavares are all doubts but Chris Wood is available.

Crystal Palace: Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Marc Guehi, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Cheick Doucoure, and Rob Holding on the sidelines, and while this match has come too soon for Michael Olise, Matheus Franca and Jeffrey Schlupp are both available.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Sangare; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Eze; Mateta

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace key stat

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored one and assisted the other of Forest’s two goals against Palace since returning to the Premier League

Best bet for Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace :

Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Sheffield United v Fulham predictions

Eight points adrift of safety with only ten games left to play, it is fair to things look bleak for Sheffield United, who could endure another setback against Fulham on Saturday.

The Blades earned a respectable 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth before the international break but they led 2-0 until the 74th minute on the south coast and it was definitely a case of two points dropped rather than one gained.

Chris Wilder's side have won just one of their last nine matches and have been particularly porous at home, losing their last four games at Bramall Lane 5-2, 5-0, 5-0 and 6-0.

It is surely a challenge for Wilder to motivate a group who have won only three league fixtures all season and Fulham could be the next side to enjoy their trip to the Steel City.

The Cottagers are nestled comfortably in mid-table and signed off before the international break with a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over top-four hopefuls Tottenham.

Sheffield United v Fulham team news

Sheffield United: Mason Holgate is available after serving a suspension and the Blades are hopeful that Cameron Archer and Anis Ben Slimane can return from injury. George Baldock, meanwhile, is rated 50-50 to feature.

Fulham: The Cottagers have reported no fresh injury concerns.

Sheffield United v Fulham predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, William; Muniz.

Sheffield United v Fulham key stat

Sheffield United have lost ten of their 14 home games in the Premier League, shipping 42 goals at Bramall Lane.

Best bet for Sheffield United v Fulham :

Fulham

2pts 3-4 Betfair

Verdict by Liam Flin

Tottenham v Luton predictions

Tottenham put in one of their worst performances of the season in a 3-0 defeat to Fulham before the international hiatus, but the race for the top four is still in their hands and they can respond with victory over Luton.

That heavy defeat at Craven Cottage was only Tottenham's second league loss of 2024 and they sent out a statement the weekend before with a 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa in the West Midlands.

Ange Postecoglou's men are also a much stronger unit on their own patch, having racked up six wins in their last seven Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while they have scored in 23 successive home matches in the top flight.

Luton also have a penchant for goals and even though defeat looks likely for the Hatters, they can make this competitive.

Luton have found the net in each of their last 13 games, scoring three in their last away contest against Bournemouth earlier this month, so a bet on Tottenham to win and both teams to score is the way to go.

Tottenham v Luton team news

Tottenham: Micky van de Ven is recovering from a hamstring injury and this game will come too soon for him. Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are also sidelined.

Luton: Chiedozie Ogbene joins Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell and Gabriel Osho on the sidelines. However, Alfie Doughty and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu should be involved.

Tottenham v Luton predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Barkley, Berry, Townsend; Chong, Clark; Morris.

Tottenham v Luton key stat

Both teams have scored in 23 of Luton's 29 league games and 21 of Tottenham's 28 league games this term.

Best bet for Tottenham v Luton :

Tottenham to win & both teams to score v Luton

1pt 11-10 general

Verdict by Liam Flin

