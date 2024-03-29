Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
Best bets for all the 3pm action from the Premier League on Saturday, March 30
When to bet
All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday
Best bets
Everton to score first v Bournemouth
1pt 5-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Both teams to score in Chelsea v Burnley
2pts 20-23 Betfair
Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist v Crystal Palace
1pts 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power
Fulham to beat Sheffield United
2pts 3-4 Betfair
Tottenham to win & both teams to score v Luton
1pt 11-10 general
Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions
Bournemouth v Everton predictions
Bournemouth have been digging themselves out of some sticky situations in recent Premier League home games and they may again have to show their mettle when Everton head for the south coast.
In their final match before the international break the Cherries scored four second-half goals to turn a 3-0 deficit against Luton into victory, and prior to that they rescued a point from two goals down at home to basement boys Sheffield United.
Bournemouth have conceded first in eight of their 14 home league games this season, including four of their last five, and they may again find themselves playing catch against the Toffees.
Everton have won only one of their last 15 matches but they have scored first in two of their last three league assignments – against Brighton and West Ham.
For all their struggles, Sean Dyche’s side have grabbed the opening goal in seven of their 14 away league matches and they could make a fast start at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth v Everton team news
Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra, Marcos Senesi and Ryan Fredericks are sidelined while James Hill, Lloyd Kelly and Marcos Senesi are doubts. However, Tyler Adams is in contention.
Everton: Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is fit but the match is likely to come too soon for Arnaut Danjuma. Lewis Dobbin and Dele Alli remain sidelined.
Bournemouth v Everton predicted line-ups
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.
Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto.
Bournemouth v Everton key stat
Bournemouth have won only four of their 14 home league games this season.
Best bet for Bournemouth v Everton:
Everton to score first
1pt 5-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Verdict by Aaron Ashley
Chelsea v Burnley predictions
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has shaken off some of the growing pressure on him recently, but his side are still struggling defensively and they could have to work hard to defeat a Burnley side fighting for their lives.
The Blues have conceded twice in each of their four games since losing the League Cup final to Liverpool, despite playing Championship sides Leeds and Leicester in the FA Cup in that time.
Injuries to a host of key defenders has left Chelsea more exposed than usual and, given both teams have scored in nine of the Blues' last ten games, it could be worth backing Burnley to find the net alongside their hosts at Stamford Bridge.
The Clarets scored twice in each of their last two games before the international break, have found the net at Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool this term and have struck six times in their last five trips to Chelsea, suggesting they could breach the Blues in west London, just as they did in October's reverse fixture.
Chelsea v Burnley team news
Chelsea: Long-term absentees Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Uguchuwku and Reece James have been joined on the sidelines by Robert Sanchez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill. Ben Chilwell and Enzo Fernandez are doubts.
Burnley: Loanee David Datro Fofana is ineligible to face his parent club and Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey and Luca Koleosho are injured. Centre-backs Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil are doubts.
Chelsea v Burnley predicted line-ups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Foster, Odobert
Chelsea v Burnley key stat
Both teams have scored in nine of Chelsea’s last ten matches.
Best bet for Chelsea v Burnley:
Both teams to score
2pts 20-23 Betfair
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace predictions
Fired up by their four-point deduction for financial fair play breaches, Nottingham Forest will aim to snap a five-game losing streak at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The City Ground will resemble a cauldron as Forest fans air their anger at last week's sanction, but Palace, who would have benefited from the international break as they adapt to new boss Oliver Glasner’s methods, may have the quality needed to dampen the fiery atmosphere.
With Palace showing improvement under the Austrian and Forest in defiant mood there could be little to split the pair, meaning a piece of individual brilliance may be required to make the difference.
And Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is a leading candidate to provide the decisive intervention.
The midfielder has registered 12 shots and created 14 chances in Forest’s five-match losing run, highlighting his influence even when the chips are down.
Gibbs-White has scored one and assisted the other of the Reds’ two goals against Palace since they returned to the Premier League in 2022 and the England Under-21 star rates a solid bet to again impact proceedings against the Eagles.
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace team news
Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a knock before the international break and looks set to miss out alongside Gonzalo Montiel. Ola Aina, Willy Boly and Nuno Tavares are all doubts but Chris Wood is available.
Crystal Palace: Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Marc Guehi, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Cheick Doucoure, and Rob Holding on the sidelines, and while this match has come too soon for Michael Olise, Matheus Franca and Jeffrey Schlupp are both available.
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Sangare; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood
Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Eze; Mateta
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace key stat
Morgan Gibbs-White has scored one and assisted the other of Forest’s two goals against Palace since returning to the Premier League
Best bet for Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace:
Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist
1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Sheffield United v Fulham predictions
Eight points adrift of safety with only ten games left to play, it is fair to things look bleak for Sheffield United, who could endure another setback against Fulham on Saturday.
The Blades earned a respectable 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth before the international break but they led 2-0 until the 74th minute on the south coast and it was definitely a case of two points dropped rather than one gained.
Chris Wilder's side have won just one of their last nine matches and have been particularly porous at home, losing their last four games at Bramall Lane 5-2, 5-0, 5-0 and 6-0.
It is surely a challenge for Wilder to motivate a group who have won only three league fixtures all season and Fulham could be the next side to enjoy their trip to the Steel City.
The Cottagers are nestled comfortably in mid-table and signed off before the international break with a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over top-four hopefuls Tottenham.
Sheffield United v Fulham team news
Sheffield United: Mason Holgate is available after serving a suspension and the Blades are hopeful that Cameron Archer and Anis Ben Slimane can return from injury. George Baldock, meanwhile, is rated 50-50 to feature.
Fulham: The Cottagers have reported no fresh injury concerns.
Sheffield United v Fulham predicted line-ups
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie.
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, William; Muniz.
Sheffield United v Fulham key stat
Sheffield United have lost ten of their 14 home games in the Premier League, shipping 42 goals at Bramall Lane.
Best bet for Sheffield United v Fulham:
Fulham
2pts 3-4 Betfair
Verdict by Liam Flin
Tottenham v Luton predictions
Tottenham put in one of their worst performances of the season in a 3-0 defeat to Fulham before the international hiatus, but the race for the top four is still in their hands and they can respond with victory over Luton.
That heavy defeat at Craven Cottage was only Tottenham's second league loss of 2024 and they sent out a statement the weekend before with a 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa in the West Midlands.
Ange Postecoglou's men are also a much stronger unit on their own patch, having racked up six wins in their last seven Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while they have scored in 23 successive home matches in the top flight.
Luton also have a penchant for goals and even though defeat looks likely for the Hatters, they can make this competitive.
Luton have found the net in each of their last 13 games, scoring three in their last away contest against Bournemouth earlier this month, so a bet on Tottenham to win and both teams to score is the way to go.
Tottenham v Luton team news
Tottenham: Micky van de Ven is recovering from a hamstring injury and this game will come too soon for him. Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are also sidelined.
Luton: Chiedozie Ogbene joins Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell and Gabriel Osho on the sidelines. However, Alfie Doughty and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu should be involved.
Tottenham v Luton predicted line-ups
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.
Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Barkley, Berry, Townsend; Chong, Clark; Morris.
Tottenham v Luton key stat
Both teams have scored in 23 of Luton's 29 league games and 21 of Tottenham's 28 league games this term.
Best bet for Tottenham v Luton:
Tottenham to win & both teams to score v Luton
1pt 11-10 general
Verdict by Liam Flin
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 29 March 2024inPremier League
Last updated 14:23, 29 March 2024
- Saturday's Premier League shots, assist and goalscorer predictions
- Brentford v Manchester United prediction, odds and betting tips
- Sporting ace Ruben Amorim favourite for Liverpool hotseat as Xabi Alonso drifts
- Aston Villa v Wolves prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
- Newcastle v West Ham prediction, odds and betting tips
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- Saturday's Premier League shots, assist and goalscorer predictions
- Brentford v Manchester United prediction, odds and betting tips
- Sporting ace Ruben Amorim favourite for Liverpool hotseat as Xabi Alonso drifts
- Aston Villa v Wolves prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
- Newcastle v West Ham prediction, odds and betting tips
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash