Swansea vs Stoke prediction, betting odds and tips: Expect another setback for out-of-form hosts

Where to watch Swansea vs Stoke

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Stoke draw no bet

1pt 11-10 general



Swansea vs Stoke predictions

Swansea boss Luke Williams called for his side to "realise the position they are in" following their defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday and another frustrating result could follow at home to Stoke.

The Swans are only five points above the drop zone having collected only 15 points from their first 15 league games under Williams, who took charge in January.

They managed just one shot on target in their 2-0 loss to Boro last time out and have won just one of their last six games.

Stoke are a point worse off than their opponents but have taken five points from their last three games, winning their last road game against Hull City.

Since the start of February, they have also posted wins against QPR, Middlesbrough and Preston.

And while they too are in a precarious position, they have shown positive signs recently and are worth backing on the draw-no-bet market.

