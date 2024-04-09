Swansea vs Stoke prediction, betting odds and tips: Expect another setback for out-of-form hosts
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Swansea vs Stoke in the Championship on Wednesday
Where to watch Swansea vs Stoke
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Stoke draw no bet
1pt 11-10 general
Swansea vs Stoke predictions
Swansea boss Luke Williams called for his side to "realise the position they are in" following their defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday and another frustrating result could follow at home to Stoke.
The Swans are only five points above the drop zone having collected only 15 points from their first 15 league games under Williams, who took charge in January.
They managed just one shot on target in their 2-0 loss to Boro last time out and have won just one of their last six games.
Stoke are a point worse off than their opponents but have taken five points from their last three games, winning their last road game against Hull City.
Since the start of February, they have also posted wins against QPR, Middlesbrough and Preston.
And while they too are in a precarious position, they have shown positive signs recently and are worth backing on the draw-no-bet market.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Wednesday's EFL predictions and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Jamie Griffith
- EFL Trophy final: Peterborough vs Wycombe prediction, betting odds and tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
- Monday's expert EFL predictions and free football tips from James Milton
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Wednesday's EFL predictions and free football tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Jamie Griffith
- EFL Trophy final: Peterborough vs Wycombe prediction, betting odds and tips
- Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
- Monday's expert EFL predictions and free football tips from James Milton
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival