Preston vs Leicester prediction, betting tips and odds: Foxes set to seal second-tier title

Where to watch Preston vs Leicester

You can watch Preston vs Leicester in the Championship at 8pm on Monday, April 29, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Draw-Leicester double result

1pt 15-4 Hills

Preston vs Leicester odds

Preston 4-1

Leicester 13-20

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Preston vs Leicester predictions

Leicester fans were raising a glass to QPR on Friday night as the Hoops' 4-0 victory over Leeds confirmed the Foxes' promotion from the Championship.

Ipswich's 3-3 draw at Hull on Saturday was another positive result for Leicester, who can seal the second-tier title with a win over Preston at Deepdale.

In terms of Leicester's title triumphs, this one would rank a fair way below their miraculous Premier League success in 2015-16.

Their ante-post title odds this term were 4-1 compared with the famous 5,000-1 eight years ago and Enzo Maresca's side looked nailed on to finish top of the league after winning 13 of their first 14 matches.

However, the Foxes faltered in the second half of the season, slipping to third in the table behind Ipswich and Leeds after a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City at the end of March.

Two more 1-0 losses on the road, at Millwall and Plymouth, threatened their automatic-promotion bid but a tense 2-1 home win over West Brom and a 5-0 rout of playoff hopefuls Southampton got the Foxes back on track.

Like Leicester, Preston burst out of the traps in 2023-24, taking 19 points from their first seven matches before a seven-game winless streak that included a 3-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester scored in the 60th, 76th and 90th minutes of the reverse fixture and 63 per cent of their league goals this season have come in the second half so the draw-Leicester double result is an appealing price.

With promotion guaranteed, there is bound to be a slight drop-off in intensity from Maresca's men but they face a Preston side who are limping towards the end of the campaign.

North End kick off the game in tenth place in the table but they have lost their last three matches to nil, against Norwich, Southampton and QPR, and have failed to score in five of their last six.

Ryan Lowe's charges have won three of their ten matches since the start of March and those victories came against relegated Rotherham and bottom-four sides Plymouth and Huddersfield so they are unlikely to hold up Leicester's title celebrations.

Key stat

Preston have failed to score in five of their last six Championship matches

Preston vs Leicester team news

Preston

Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Ben Whiteman are injured for North End. Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic are competing for places up front.

Leicester

The Foxes have no fresh injury problems so could name the same 11 who started against Southampton. Hamza Choudhury is pushing for a recall at right-back.

Probable teams

Preston (3-4-1-2): Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Millar, Browne, Ledson, Brady; Frokjaer-Jensen; Stewart, Keane

Subs: Riis, Woodburn, Osmajic, Holmes, Cunningham, Whatmough, Mawene

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi

Subs: Choudhury, Coady, McAteer, Daka, Praet, Cannon, Doyle

Inside info

Preston

Star man Alan Browne

Top scorer Will Keane

Penalty taker Will Keane

Card magnet Liam Lindsay

Assist ace Mads Frokjaer-Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Lindsay

Leicester

Star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Top scorer Jamie Vardy

Penalty taker Jamie Vardy

Card magnet Jannik Vestergaard

Assist ace Abdul Fatawu

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Preston vs Leicester b et builder predictions

Leicester to win

The Foxes have lost their last three away games but hammered highflying Southampton 5-0 at the King Power Stadium last time out

Under 3.5 goals

Leicester have suffered three 1-0 defeats in a row on the road while hosts Preston have failed to score in five of their last six games

Liam Lindsay to be shown a card

The Preston centre-back has picked up ten bookings in the Championship this season and faces a lively Leicester attacking unit

Pays out at 13-2 with Hills

