New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women

TNT Sports 1, midnight Tuesday

Best bet

Tammy Beaumont to hit most fours for England Women

1pt 4-1 bet365

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions

England Women were cruising towards a 3-0 lead in their five-match T20 series in New Zealand before a dramatic fightback from the home side's bowlers in Nelson on Sunday.

England required just 30 runs from the final five overs with eight wickets in hand but Maia Bouchier's dismissal after a blistering 71 off 47 balls sparked a spectacular collapse.

Captain Heather Knight, who top-scored in the first two T20s, was run out in the following over and New Zealand's Suzie Bates took two wickets in the 20th over to seal an unlikely four-run win.

The Kiwis are 11-5 to square the series at 2-2 in Wellington but England opener Tammy Beaumont could hamper their chances with a flurry of boundaries in the Powerplay overs.

Beaumont looks a tempting price in bet365's market on which England player will hit the most fours, having struck 11 boundaries from just 61 balls in the first three matches of the series.

