Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad to make highest score in first six overs

3pts 4-5 bet365

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost their last six IPL matches and may struggle to snap that streak against a devastating Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit.

RCB were pipped by one run in a high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders last time out but before that loss they had conceded 287-3 – the highest total in IPL history – in a home defeat to the Sunrisers.

A 35-ball 83 from Bengaluru's veteran number six Dinesh Karthik restricted Hyderabad's winning margin to 25 runs although the RCB bowlers can expect another tough outing.

Sunrisers opener Travis Head cracked 102 off 41 balls in Bengaluru and his sizzling form continued with 89 off 32 against Delhi on Saturday.

Australia star Head and opening partner Abhishek Sharma smashed 125 from the first six overs in Delhi, setting a new record for the Powerplay total in a Twenty20 match, and they should be backed to blast out of the traps again.

Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis edged the first-six-overs battle in the reverse fixture 79-76 but Head and Abhishek have scored 193 runs from just 83 deliveries between them in the Sunrisers' first two matches in Hyderabad this season.

