Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Friday's IPL match in Kolkata
Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday
Best bet
Phil Salt top Kolkata Knight Riders runscorer
1pt 3-1 general
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings prediction
Kolkata Knight Riders' last two IPL matches at Eden Gardens have been nerve-jangling affairs and the home supporters are hoping for a more straightforward win over struggling Punjab Kings.
Jos Buttler's brilliant century powered Rajasthan Royals to a two-wicket victory over KKR last week before the Knight Riders saw off bottom side Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run on Sunday.
That victory was bookended by heroics from Kolkata's England international Phil Salt, who smashed 48 from just 14 balls at the top of the order before pulling off a flying run-out to dismiss RCB number 11 Lockie Ferguson and deny the visitors a Super Over.
Salt will be up against some familiar faces on Friday but his international teammates Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow have had modest impacts for Punjab this season.
The Kings have lost their last four matches and Salt may well lead the charge with the bat for home favourites Kolkata.
He scored 54 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 89 not out against Lucknow Super Giants and ten against Rajasthan in his first three innings at Eden Gardens this term.
Salt's remarkable 14-ball blitz against Bengaluru featured seven fours and three sixes and he could dish out more punishment to the Punjab bowlers.
Published on 25 April 2024inCricket tips
Last updated 15:20, 25 April 2024
