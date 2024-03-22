Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Saturday's IPL matches

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 10am Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Saturday

Best bets

Delhi Capitals to have higher opening partnership v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 10am Saturday

1pt Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Kolkata Knight Riders to hit more sixes v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Saturday

2pts 11-10 bet365

Saturday's IPL predictions

Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Chris Woakes were involved in England's miserable World Cup title defence in India last autumn and they may be set for a challenging IPL campaign with Punjab Kings.

The Kings were outsiders in the ante-post betting and they start the 2024 season against Delhi Capitals, another team with relatively low expectations.

The Capitals are boosted by the return to action of captain Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a career-threatening car crash in December 2022, and openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw can lay a solid foundation for the visitors in Mullanpur.

Delhi are worth backing to have the higher opening stand, having won the heat by margins of 94-0 and 69-10 in last season's clashes with Punjab.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, bolstered by the signings of Australia World Cup heroes Pat Cummins and Travis Head, are the Racing Post's 9-1 headline selection to win this season's IPL and they take on a big-hitting Kolkata Knight Riders side at Eden Gardens.

The Sunrisers struggled in 2023 but one of the highlights of their campaign was a 23-run win over KKR in a high-scoring contest in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders fell short that day despite Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh hitting ten sixes between them and they can win the maximums battle in their season opener against Hyderabad.

England's Phil Salt and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz could prove an explosive opening partnership while Rana, Rinku and T20 great Andre Russell provide great power in the middle-order.

Kolkata's pace-bowling department looks weak, apart from record signing Mitchell Starc, but they may well outperform their visitors in terms of six-hitting.

More cricket predictions . . .

2024 IPL season predictions, outright winner odds and cricket betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

#england

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.