Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

​Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Rajat Patidar to hit most match sixes in Gujarat vs Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

1pt 13-2 bet365

Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

2pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Sunday's IPL predictions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their six-match losing streak in the IPL with an impressive 35-run victory at Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

RCB will be aiming to build on that success when they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where the Titans were rolled over for 89 by Delhi in their last home game.

Gujarat, champions in 2022 and runners-up last season, are having a patchy campaign under new captain Shubman Gill and their lack of batting power has held them back.

The Titans have struck fewer sixes than their opponents in eight of their first nine games so Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar is worth backing to hit the most maximums in Sunday's match.

Patidar cracked five of RCB's eight sixes against the Sunrisers, making 50 off just 20 balls, and his previous innings – 52 from 23 deliveries against Kolkata – also contained five sixes.

The Sunrisers should be backed to bounce back from their surprise defeat to bottom-of-the-table Bengaluru when they travel to Chennai Super Kings.

Early wickets derailed Hyderabad's run-chase on Thursday but they have posted the two highest scores in IPL history this season, as well as a matchwinning total of 266-7 in their last away game in Delhi.

Defending champions Chennai suffered back-to-back defeats to Lucknow, failing to defend a target of 211 at their Chepauk base on Tuesday, and the Sunrisers eased to a six-wicket win, with 11 balls to spare, in the reverse fixture on April 5.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.