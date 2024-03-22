New Zealand Women v England Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand Women v England Women

TNT Sports 1, midnight Saturday

Best bet

Sophie Devine to be player of the match

1pt 9-1 bet365

New Zealand Women v England Women predictions

England are 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in New Zealand thanks to a couple of impressive innings from captain Heather Knight.

The England number four top-scored with 63 and 56 not out in the first two T20s and the tourists' bowlers have closed out victories by 27 runs and 15 runs.

Knight dragged her side out of trouble in the second T20 in Nelson, which also hosts the third game of the series. Her opposite number Sophie Devine dismissed openers Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont as England stumbled to 77-6 before rallying to post a competitive total of 149-7.

Devine missed the first match of the series after helping RCB to victory in last weekend's Women's Premier League final in Delhi.

Like Knight, she bats at number four in the T20 team, scoring 17 off 14 balls after taking 2-30 on Friday, and she is worth a small bet to be player of the match in Nelson.

