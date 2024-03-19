2024 IPL season predictions, outright winner odds and cricket betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on the Indian Premier League.

You can grab your free bets here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When does the 2024 IPL season start?

The 2024 IPL season officially starts on Friday, March 22, when the Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Where can I watch the 2024 IPL season in the UK?

All matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket, from 2.30pm Friday

Best bets for the 2024 IPL season

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the IPL

2pts 10-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Rajasthan Royals to win the IPL

1pt 17-2 bet365

Sai Sudharsan top tournament runscorer

1pt each-way 33-1 general

You can bet on the Indian Premier League here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

2024 IPL predictions

Chennai Super Kings claimed their fifth Indian Premier League title last season, matching the tally of rivals Mumbai Indians, and the two most successful franchises in the tournament's history lead the way in the 2024 betting.

Chennai, under 42-year-old captain MS Dhoni, kick off the new IPL campaign on Friday with a home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Super Kings could go close again, having added New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to their squad.

The Kiwi pair excelled in last year's 50-over World Cup in India but Australia, inspired by captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman Travis Head, took home the trophy thanks to a surprise win over the hosts in the final.

Cummins and Head will be reunited at Sunrisers Hyderabad and, along with fellow overseas aces Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen and Wanindu Hasaranga, the Aussie stars could be set for a memorable IPL season.

Daniel Vettori has worked closely with Cummins as Australia's assistant coach and looks a shrewd appointment by the Sunrisers, who have finished eighth, eighth and tenth in the past three seasons.

However, the wholesale overhaul of squads during the off-season means fortunes can change swiftly in the IPL. Chennai came ninth in 2022 before lifting the trophy in 2023 while Mumbai, bottom of the pile two years ago, also made last season's playoffs.

With four overseas players permitted in the playing 11, Hyderabad will need big runs from Head, Markram and Klaasen but they have a solid selection of Indian bowlers including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and spinner Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande.

Mumbai will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden season in 2022, but their superstar T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav is still recovering from ankle surgery and Australia paceman Jason Behrendorff has suffered a season-ending leg injury.

Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill after Hardik's return to Mumbai, are missing injured paceman Mohammed Shami, the leading wicket-taker in last year's IPL and World Cup.

Bangalore, still chasing a maiden title, have Virat Kohli available after missing India's five-Test series against England and will expect big things from Australia all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

It may be worth having a saver on Rajasthan Royals, who faded away after a strong start in 2023. England's T20 captain Jos Buttler, the IPL's leading runscorer in 2022, is part of an exciting batting unit including India star Yashasvi Jaiswal and West Indies internationals Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell.

Trent Boult and Adam Zampa are top-class overseas bowlers and the Royals have a strong Indian core with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and skipper Sanju Samson.

Delhi Capitals are missing England batsman Harry Brook but have captain Rishabh Pant back after his career-threatening car crash in December 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders are interesting outsiders. England's Phil Salt should form an explosive opening partnership with Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and KKR have a power-packed middle-order.

But captain Shreyas Iyer has struggled with back injuries and lost his India central contract while Australia's Mitchell Starc, the IPL's record signing, may receive limited support in the pace-bowling department.

Lucknow Super Giants have reached the playoffs in their first two seasons as a franchise but could slip down the rankings in 2024 while Punjab Kings, eighth out of ten last term, face another tough year.

India youngsters Jaiswal and Gill, who starred in the recent 4-1 Test series win over England, head the top-runscorer betting alongside Kohli, the most prolific batsman in IPL history.

Gujarat's 22-year-old left-hander Sai Sudharsan lit up last season's final with a 47-ball innings of 96 in a losing cause against Chennai and he looks a tempting each-way bet this term.

Sudharsan scored 362 runs in only eight innings in 2023 and clearly enjoys the big occasion. He made half-centuries in his first two ODI appearances for India in South Africa at the end of last year and should enhance his reputation in his first full IPL campaign.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on the 2024 IPL season

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on IPL cricket.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.