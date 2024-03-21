Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Friday

Best bet

Cameron Green top Royal Challengers Bengaluru runscorer

1pt 7-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru predictions

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first fixture of the IPL season and it could be a tricky opening assignment for new CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad has taken over the captaincy from veteran MS Dhoni, who steered the Super Kings to a fifth title in 2023. Dhoni briefly stepped down as skipper in 2022 but came back after a run of six defeats in eight games under Ravindra Jadeja so CSK fans will be hoping for a smoother transition this time.

Gaikwad is missing injured opening partner Devon Conway, Chennai's leading runscorer last term, while Sri Lankan death bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also sidelined.

They look short enough to beat Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where Cameron Green could make a big impact on his Royal Challengers debut.

The Australia international had a solid 2023 campaign at Mumbai Indians, scoring 452 runs including a 47-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Green is known as a confidence player and he should be feeling good about his game after a matchwinning 174 not out in this month's first Test against New Zealand.

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell dominate the top Bengaluru runscorer market but Green, likely to bat in the top four, is an eye-catching price to outperform his illustrious teammates.

