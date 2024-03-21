Betfred Challenge Cup winner predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Challenge Cup this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Best bets for the Betfred Challenge Cup

Warrington Wolves to win the Betfred Challenge Cup

2pts each-way 8-1 Betfred

Hull KR to win the Betfred Challenge Cup

1pt each-way 9-1 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Challenge Cup and get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Betfred Challenge Cup predictions

Only the Betfred Challenge Cup eluded the Wigan Warriors in terms of silverware last season and the reigning world and the Betfred Super League champions are red-hot 5-2 favourites to add the famous old trophy to their collection for the first time since 2022.

St Helens are 13-time winners and could have a big say in the competition but they face a tricky trip to Leeds in round six so are best swerved at 4-1.

Leigh Leopards landed the prize last season with a last-gasp golden-point win over Hull KR, but they have made a slow start to the Betfred Super League season and can't be trusted at 28-1.

They should ease past Featherstone in round six but a quarter-final clash with one of the big boys may be too much to ask for a side riddled with injuries to key men at the moment.

Catalans Dragons are another force to be reckoned with at 7-1 but at a slightly bigger price, Warrington Wolves are the fancy at 8-1.

The Wolves have made a flying start to the 2024 campaign and only twice in the last decade have they had a better start results-wise.

It's four wins from five for the Wire, who have hit the ground running under new head coach Sam Burgess.

More rugby league predictions . . .

Friday's Betfred Challenge Cup predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

No team have scored more points in the opening five rounds of the new season than Warrington’s total of 156, an average of just over 31 per game, and only Wigan have have a better points-per-game average at this early stage.

The Wolves have also scored 27 tries - more than any other side - and they will take some stopping as they go in search of silverware.

A sixth-round meeting with London Broncos should hold few fears after they hammered the capital side 58-4 in the league last week and Warrington look more than capable of lifting the trophy for a tenth time and for the first time since 2019.

Hull KR were agonisingly close to their second Challenge Cup triumph last season, but there has been little sign of a hangover from their golden-point loss to Leigh in last season's final.

The Robins dusted themselves down to finish fourth in the Betfred Super League and they look primed to challenge again in 2024.

The Robins have won three of their opening five matches and remain a value bet at 9-1 to pitch up at Wembley for the second season running.

A tricky sixth-round tie with Salford should be negotiated at their Craven Park stronghold, where KR have already beaten Leeds and narrowly lost to Warrington this season.

Rovers beat Salford 12-0 when they last faced the Red Devils on home soil last season, and Willie Peters' men also beat Catalans and St Helens in an impressive 2023 campaign.

They look even stronger this time and could build up a head of steam as the season wears on, and another tilt at silverware could be in the offing.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses when you bet on the Betfred Challenge Cup this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Challenge Cup.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code 'WELCOME50'

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.