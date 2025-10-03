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Where Are They Now?

'His offspring are always beautiful' - how 2015 Arc hero Golden Horn has become a star stallion

'His offspring are always beautiful' - how 2015 Arc hero Golden Horn has become a star stallion

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Where Are They Now?
'He was ready all right. They punted him and he was sent off 5-1 favourite having been 12-1 in the morning'
'He was ready all right. They punted him and he was sent off 5-1 favourite having been 12-1 in the morning'
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Where Are They Now?
'He's getting the retirement he deserves, he's very happy' - 2016 Ayr Gold Cup winner Brando is enjoying life
'He's getting the retirement he deserves, he's very happy' - 2016 Ayr Gold Cup winner Brando is enjoying life
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Where Are They Now?
Meet the trainer who won the St Leger after only two days with a licence - but had to watch the race on a tiny Channel 4 monitor
Meet the trainer who won the St Leger after only two days with a licence - but had to watch the race on a tiny Channel 4 monitor
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Where Are They Now?
'I track her progeny as if they're my own' - how Sprint Cup sensation Quiet Reflection has come to produce a champion
'I track her progeny as if they're my own' - how Sprint Cup sensation Quiet Reflection has come to produce a champion
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Where Are They Now?
How the Solario was the launchpad for another Gosden star Raven's Pass - who went on to make Breeders' Cup history
How the Solario was the launchpad for another Gosden star Raven's Pass - who went on to make Breeders' Cup history
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Where Are They Now?
'I fell out of love with the game' - catching up with the Ebor-winning jockey-turned-TalkSPORT presenter who quit saddle aged 27
'I fell out of love with the game' - catching up with the Ebor-winning jockey-turned-TalkSPORT presenter who quit saddle aged 27
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Where Are They Now?
'She was a real speed ball' - how has 2021 Hungerford heroine Sacred settled into motherhood?
'She was a real speed ball' - how has 2021 Hungerford heroine Sacred settled into motherhood?
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Where Are They Now?
'I'm just glad to be here' - how a world champion jockey went missing before the Shergar Cup, but still rode a winner
'I'm just glad to be here' - how a world champion jockey went missing before the Shergar Cup, but still rode a winner
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Where Are They Now?
'He was a certainty - I couldn't hear of him getting beaten' - catching up with two-time Stewards' Cup winner Jimmy Fortune
'He was a certainty - I couldn't hear of him getting beaten' - catching up with two-time Stewards' Cup winner Jimmy Fortune
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Where Are They Now?
'Taghrooda is a special mare for us all at Shadwell' - catching up with the 2014 King George winner
'Taghrooda is a special mare for us all at Shadwell' - catching up with the 2014 King George winner
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Where Are They Now?
'Anytime anyone is shown around the stud farm, we get two questions: is Sariska still alive and can they go and see her?'
'Anytime anyone is shown around the stud farm, we get two questions: is Sariska still alive and can they go and see her?'
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Where Are They Now?
Frankel’s equal as a juvenile, an historic winner of the July Cup and honoured with a bar at Newmarket - catching up with Dream Ahead
Frankel’s equal as a juvenile, an historic winner of the July Cup and honoured with a bar at Newmarket - catching up with Dream Ahead
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Where Are They Now?
'I destroyed myself but then got my life back' - the Eclipse-winning jockey who is now helping the younger generation
'I destroyed myself but then got my life back' - the Eclipse-winning jockey who is now helping the younger generation
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Where Are They Now?
Unique Newcastle star Overturn 'a million dollars' at home with fellow Tim Leslie/Donald McCain stalwarts
Unique Newcastle star Overturn 'a million dollars' at home with fellow Tim Leslie/Donald McCain stalwarts
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Where Are They Now?
Royal Ascot sprint star Kingsgate Native 'living a wonderful life' after varied roles in retirement
Royal Ascot sprint star Kingsgate Native 'living a wonderful life' after varied roles in retirement
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Where Are They Now?
Horse of a lifetime Battaash looks a 'million dollars' as he enjoys every moment of retirement with Shadwell
Horse of a lifetime Battaash looks a 'million dollars' as he enjoys every moment of retirement with Shadwell
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Where Are They Now?
Catch up with the winning jockey of the strangest Derby now in training as an accountant
Catch up with the winning jockey of the strangest Derby now in training as an accountant
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Where Are They Now?
Haydock feature an important stage on Journey's trip to Group 1 glory on Champions Day at Ascot
Haydock feature an important stage on Journey's trip to Group 1 glory on Champions Day at Ascot
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Where Are They Now?
Where is Kingman now? How the sire of Field Of Gold is getting on in retirement
Where is Kingman now? How the sire of Field Of Gold is getting on in retirement
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Where Are They Now?
'He’s gained 20 kilos this season, which is amazing’ - Shadwell sire Baaeed in rude health three years on from Lockinge tour de force
'He’s gained 20 kilos this season, which is amazing’ - Shadwell sire Baaeed in rude health three years on from Lockinge tour de force
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Where Are They Now?
'She's had a Dubawi colt and he's the nicest she's had so far' - looking to the past and future with Classic star Anapurna
'She's had a Dubawi colt and he's the nicest she's had so far' - looking to the past and future with Classic star Anapurna
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Where Are They Now?
Where is Frankel now? How the unbeaten sensation is still dominating racing in his second career
Where is Frankel now? How the unbeaten sensation is still dominating racing in his second career
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Where Are They Now?
'He's just a show-off - everyone is completely in awe of him and he's like a king in their eyes'
'He's just a show-off - everyone is completely in awe of him and he's like a king in their eyes'
icon
Where Are They Now?
'His offspring are always beautiful' - how 2015 Arc hero Golden Horn has become a star stallion

'His offspring are always beautiful' - how 2015 Arc hero Golden Horn has become a star stallion

icon
Where Are They Now?
'He was ready all right. They punted him and he was sent off 5-1 favourite having been 12-1 in the morning'
'He was ready all right. They punted him and he was sent off 5-1 favourite having been 12-1 in the morning'
icon
Where Are They Now?
'He's getting the retirement he deserves, he's very happy' - 2016 Ayr Gold Cup winner Brando is enjoying life
icon
Where Are They Now?
Meet the trainer who won the St Leger after only two days with a licence - but had to watch the race on a tiny Channel 4 monitor
icon
Where Are They Now?
'He's getting the retirement he deserves, he's very happy' - 2016 Ayr Gold Cup winner Brando is enjoying life
icon
Where Are They Now?
Meet the trainer who won the St Leger after only two days with a licence - but had to watch the race on a tiny Channel 4 monitor
icon
Where Are They Now?
'I track her progeny as if they're my own' - how Sprint Cup sensation Quiet Reflection has come to produce a champion
'I track her progeny as if they're my own' - how Sprint Cup sensation Quiet Reflection has come to produce a champion
icon
Where Are They Now?
How the Solario was the launchpad for another Gosden star Raven's Pass - who went on to make Breeders' Cup history
How the Solario was the launchpad for another Gosden star Raven's Pass - who went on to make Breeders' Cup history
icon
Where Are They Now?
'I fell out of love with the game' - catching up with the Ebor-winning jockey-turned-TalkSPORT presenter who quit saddle aged 27
'I fell out of love with the game' - catching up with the Ebor-winning jockey-turned-TalkSPORT presenter who quit saddle aged 27
icon
Where Are They Now?
'She was a real speed ball' - how has 2021 Hungerford heroine Sacred settled into motherhood?
'She was a real speed ball' - how has 2021 Hungerford heroine Sacred settled into motherhood?
icon
Where Are They Now?
'I'm just glad to be here' - how a world champion jockey went missing before the Shergar Cup, but still rode a winner
'I'm just glad to be here' - how a world champion jockey went missing before the Shergar Cup, but still rode a winner
icon
Where Are They Now?
'He was a certainty - I couldn't hear of him getting beaten' - catching up with two-time Stewards' Cup winner Jimmy Fortune
'He was a certainty - I couldn't hear of him getting beaten' - catching up with two-time Stewards' Cup winner Jimmy Fortune
icon
Where Are They Now?
'Taghrooda is a special mare for us all at Shadwell' - catching up with the 2014 King George winner
'Taghrooda is a special mare for us all at Shadwell' - catching up with the 2014 King George winner
icon
Where Are They Now?
'Anytime anyone is shown around the stud farm, we get two questions: is Sariska still alive and can they go and see her?'
'Anytime anyone is shown around the stud farm, we get two questions: is Sariska still alive and can they go and see her?'
icon
Where Are They Now?
Frankel’s equal as a juvenile, an historic winner of the July Cup and honoured with a bar at Newmarket - catching up with Dream Ahead
Frankel’s equal as a juvenile, an historic winner of the July Cup and honoured with a bar at Newmarket - catching up with Dream Ahead
icon
Where Are They Now?
'I destroyed myself but then got my life back' - the Eclipse-winning jockey who is now helping the younger generation
'I destroyed myself but then got my life back' - the Eclipse-winning jockey who is now helping the younger generation
icon
Where Are They Now?
Unique Newcastle star Overturn 'a million dollars' at home with fellow Tim Leslie/Donald McCain stalwarts
Unique Newcastle star Overturn 'a million dollars' at home with fellow Tim Leslie/Donald McCain stalwarts
icon
Where Are They Now?
Royal Ascot sprint star Kingsgate Native 'living a wonderful life' after varied roles in retirement
Royal Ascot sprint star Kingsgate Native 'living a wonderful life' after varied roles in retirement
icon
Where Are They Now?
Horse of a lifetime Battaash looks a 'million dollars' as he enjoys every moment of retirement with Shadwell
Horse of a lifetime Battaash looks a 'million dollars' as he enjoys every moment of retirement with Shadwell
icon
Where Are They Now?
Catch up with the winning jockey of the strangest Derby now in training as an accountant
Catch up with the winning jockey of the strangest Derby now in training as an accountant
icon
Where Are They Now?
Haydock feature an important stage on Journey's trip to Group 1 glory on Champions Day at Ascot
Haydock feature an important stage on Journey's trip to Group 1 glory on Champions Day at Ascot
icon
Where Are They Now?
Where is Kingman now? How the sire of Field Of Gold is getting on in retirement
Where is Kingman now? How the sire of Field Of Gold is getting on in retirement
icon
Where Are They Now?
'He’s gained 20 kilos this season, which is amazing’ - Shadwell sire Baaeed in rude health three years on from Lockinge tour de force
'He’s gained 20 kilos this season, which is amazing’ - Shadwell sire Baaeed in rude health three years on from Lockinge tour de force
icon
Where Are They Now?
'She's had a Dubawi colt and he's the nicest she's had so far' - looking to the past and future with Classic star Anapurna
'She's had a Dubawi colt and he's the nicest she's had so far' - looking to the past and future with Classic star Anapurna
icon
Where Are They Now?
Where is Frankel now? How the unbeaten sensation is still dominating racing in his second career
Where is Frankel now? How the unbeaten sensation is still dominating racing in his second career
icon
Where Are They Now?
'He's just a show-off - everyone is completely in awe of him and he's like a king in their eyes'
'He's just a show-off - everyone is completely in awe of him and he's like a king in their eyes'
icon
Where Are They Now?
12
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