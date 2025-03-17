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Behind The Numbers

Why did Galopin Des Champs come up short at Cheltenham? Here's the data that tells us what really happened
Why did Galopin Des Champs come up short at Cheltenham? Here's the data that tells us what really happened
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Behind The Numbers
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What won Rubaud the Pendil on Saturday? This data reveals the definitive answer
What won Rubaud the Pendil on Saturday? This data reveals the definitive answer
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Behind The Numbers
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Discover the staggering statistic behind Pic D'Orhy's Ascot demolition job in our illuminating new data feature
Discover the staggering statistic behind Pic D'Orhy's Ascot demolition job in our illuminating new data feature
icon
Behind The Numbers
padlock
Why did Galopin Des Champs come up short at Cheltenham? Here's the data that tells us what really happened
Why did Galopin Des Champs come up short at Cheltenham? Here's the data that tells us what really happened
icon
Behind The Numbers
padlock
What won Rubaud the Pendil on Saturday? This data reveals the definitive answer
What won Rubaud the Pendil on Saturday? This data reveals the definitive answer
icon
Behind The Numbers
padlock
Discover the staggering statistic behind Pic D'Orhy's Ascot demolition job in our illuminating new data feature
Discover the staggering statistic behind Pic D'Orhy's Ascot demolition job in our illuminating new data feature
icon
Behind The Numbers
padlock