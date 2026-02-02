'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims as Mark Walsh continues fine form at Dublin Racing Festival

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mark Walsh cruised to a third Grade 1 of this year's Dublin Racing Festival as Narciso Has enhanced his Cheltenham Festival claims with victory in the Juvenile Hurdle.

Owned by JP McManus, the gelding made it two wins from three starts since joining Willie Mullins from France as he backed up his Grade 2 triumph over course and distance on Boxing Day.

Walsh, who finished second on board Narciso Has on his yard debut at Fairyhouse in November, followed up his top-level victories with Kaid d'Authie and Majborough on Sunday for McManus, and believes the four-and-a-half length winner has a bright future.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "It was brilliant. Once he stays sound, he could be anything. He's a different horse from the first day I rode him at Fairyhouse. It was his first run in Ireland after coming from France. He was a big baby and was behind the bridle the whole way.

"He made all the running today and he's a different horse completely. He's a lovely horse. He's still young, it's only his fourth run and you'd hope he'll improve with every run. He's so easy to ride and he's a joy."

Narciso Has was cut to 9-4 favourite [from 11-4] with Coral for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, while stablemate Selma De Vary – who rallied to finish second under Paul Townend – was trimmed to 6-1 [from 14] for the same race.

Walsh added: "I was hopeful. The way he won last time gave me a lot of encouragement and I've ridden him out at home a few times. Even at home he feels a different horse. He's grown up after his first run.

"All he does is gallop. He has a turn of foot too, but I didn't want it to turn into a sprint. He popped out today and he never batted an eyelid. He did all the donkey work, but he quickened up the straight to the last and did it well."

JP McManus: looks to have another nice prospect in Narciso Has Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It was also a fourth top-level success at this year's meeting for Willie Mullins, who has now won this Grade 1 four times in the past five years.

He said: "He settles and jumps lovely in front, and he had enough left for a kick in the end.

"He's mature and, looking at him, I think he'll turn into a nice chaser. He's a fine, big specimen of a horse. I've liked him ever since he came in. He was very green when he ran but he's learning all the time."

Selma De Vary has also entered Triumph Hurdle calculations after she stayed on to grab second ahead of Mange Tout, a performance that pleased Mullins on what was her first outing since joining the yard from France.

He said: "She missed a lot of time and I think she'll improve a good bit for that run. She was a little bit green going to the last, but Paul brought her wide as he didn't want to get involved with the others, and she has a big future. She looks one for the Triumph as well."

