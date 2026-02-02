Doctor Steinberg into 2-1 favourite for Albert Bartlett after running away with Leopardstown Grade 1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The first running of the Dublin Racing Festival on a Monday produced a familiar start as Willie Mullins and Paul Townend claimed Grade 1 glory with Doctor Steinberg in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

Mullins had won four of the last runnings of this contest prior to Monday’s rearranged edition, and such was the manner of the victory that Paddy Power shortened Doctor Steinberg to 2-1 favourite (from 5) for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

The likes of Final Demand, Dancing City and Minella Cocooner have landed this race in the past for Mullins, and Doctor Steinberg always looked comfortable in a prominent position under Townend.

Turning into the home straight for the final time Doctor Steinberg continued to travel powerfully, but it remained to be seen what would happen when Townend asked his mount for his effort coming to the final hurdle on the testing Leopardstown ground.

As it turned out, Townend had not been kidding his rivals into thinking he had more than he did as Doctor Steinberg opened up in the closing stages to take the victory impressively by eight lengths from Kazansky in second and Love Me Tender, who was six lengths further back in third.

Townend said: "He's improving quickly and stays really nicely. It's competitive racing and this lad was able to overcome the company up with the pace."

On Doctor Steinberg, Mullins said: "He seems to like the trip [2m 6f], he's out of a Cyborg mare and has stamina. It was an impressive win on that ground. He was very free but just kept galloping."

Elliott evens the scores with Mullins

Gordon Elliott ensured he matched his championship rival Willie Mullins winner for winner on both days of the Dublin Racing Festival as Jacob's Ladder and Broadway Ted helped complete a three-timer for the trainer on the second day of the fixture.

While Romeo Coolio was the stand-out performer on Monday for Elliott with his victory in the Irish Arkle, Jacob's Ladder and Broadway Ted ensured a strong finish to the day with wins in the final two races of the fixture – the 2m1f Listed handicap chase and the Grade 2 bumper.

Jacob's Ladder led home a one-two for Elliott, while Broadway Ted was chased home by two stablemates in the last contest.

On Jacob's Ladder, Elliott said: "I thought he had a good run the last day. I was a bit worried about the ground but it was a good performance. I'd imagine he'd go straight for a handicap at Cheltenham."

As well as his three winners on Monday, Elliott claimed victories on Sunday with Bowensonfire in the 2m handicap hurdle and Brighterdaysahead in the Irish Champion Hurdle. The trainer said: "Even the horses who aren't winning have been running unbelievably well. We're having a great season and I'm absolutely thrilled."

Elliott leads Mullins by €448,440 in his bid for a first title, his greatest ever lead after the Dublin Racing Festival since its inception in 2018.

Gutsy Saint rallies for Fenton and Moore

Saint Le Fort and Niall Moore found the smallest of gaps at just the right time to pip Savante in the dying strides of the 3m Listed handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old's chances looked to have gone when Savante swept by him on the turn into the home straight, but he gave dogged pursuit and was able to get his head back up at the end to take the prize.

Trainer Philip Fenton said: "It was a great experience. It didn't look as if it was going to happen going to the last, but he really dug deep.

"Even though he's won on soft ground before, we were wondering if it had gone a bit heavy for him. But he doesn't give up, he doesn't throw in the towel and I think he got a great ride from Niall."

On future plans, Fenton added: "The owners would like to go to Cheltenham, but he's not a great traveller. He has earplugs and is a bit of a worrier. We'll see what the best course of action is."

