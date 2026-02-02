Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mark Walsh capped his sensational Dublin Racing Festival by steering Fact To File to a brilliant victory in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

The nine-year-old produced a superb round of jumping to finish five lengths clear of Gaelic Warrior in second, while Galopin Des Champs battled to finish third ahead of Firefox as he came up short in his attempt to create history by winning the race for a fourth straight year.

It was a fourth Grade 1 of the meeting for Walsh and owner JP McManus, and a third on the day for Mullins, who took his overall tally in Grade 1s to five this year.

Fact To File has been cut to 5-4 favourite [from 5-4] with Coral to repeat last season’s Ryanair Chase victory, while the same firm has made him a 5-2 shot in their non-runner no-bet market for the Gold Cup, although he would need to be supplemented for the race at a fee of £25,000.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup latest betting

Coral (non-runner no bet market): 5-2 Fact To File, 4 Jango Baie, 6 The Jukebox Man, 7 Gaelic Warrior, 10 Haiti Couleurs, Galopin Des Champs, 12 Spillane’s Tower, 16 Inothewayurthinkin, 25 bar

Inothewayurthinkin was supplemented for the Cheltenham feature after finishing fourth in this race 12 months ago. He subsequently triumphed in the Gold Cup but his underwhelming campaign continued as he fell in the latter stages when well beaten, although he was quickly up on his feet.

Asked if Fact To File could go for the Gold Cup next month, Mullins said: "We had him in, but he was withdrawn at the last minute. He could always go in as a supplementary entry, but we’ll see what happens.

"He deserves one, and it was a hell of a performance from both Mark and the horse. It was terrific. He jumped from fence to fence, and it was something to watch. He jumped his way to the front and Mark didn’t want to disappoint him. He kept galloping and I was wondering if he’d stay that pace because they went a fair lick from the start. He stayed every inch."

Mark Walsh with the Irish Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Reflecting on the quality of the race, Mullins said: "I think it was one of the best chases run in England or Ireland this season, and the class of horses in it was fantastic. It turned out to be as good as it looked."

Mullins believes Galopin Des Champs's exertions in the Savills Chase had a negative effect on the defending champion, but all roads lead to a return to Cheltenham next month.

Mullins said: "He ran a terrific race. I'd say his excursions at Christmas probably went against him, but he'll have a longer break now for the Gold Cup. He'll go there in good order, I hope."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

