'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans

Gordon Elliott wanted answers about Romeo Coolio from the Goffs Irish Arkle, and thanks to Kargese there were plenty of questions put to him throughout this absorbing contest.

Unbeaten in three starts over fences, two of which were Grade 1s, Romeo Coolio was the odds-on favourite to claim another top-level victory and head into the Cheltenham Festival with his head held high.

For Elliott, if the Irish Arkle could solidify his belief that Cheltenham's Arkle was the best destination for Romeo Coolio, rather than the longer Brown Advisory Novices' Chase or left-field option of the Ryanair Chase against more experienced rivals, then that would be all the better.

The race quickly developed into a match between Romeo Coolio and Kargese, with the mare, winner of the County Hurdle at Cheltenham last year, holding a narrow lead as they went over each fence in close proximity.

Each made a mistake at the ditch in the back straight, but Kargese reacted to hers better and jockey Paul Townend started to turn the screw on Romeo Coolio with a bold leap at the penultimate fence and an assertive move into the home turn.

Having had his jumping tested, Romeo Coolio was asked if he could reel in a faster horse and then go on to win. The answer to both was yes.

Romeo Coolio initially looked one-paced when Kargese opened up a gap, but Jack Kennedy was able to reduce the distance before the final fence and narrowly took the lead.

Romeo Coolio’s superior stamina kicked in and Kargese looked like her race had been run. Yet Townend conjured up one final effort from the mare, who rallied to give her rival one last fright as the line neared. But it was not enough.

Romeo Coolio (far) and Kargese match strides at Leopardstown

Kennedy said: “We went a very strong gallop. My lad’s jumping was unbelievable until he ditched down the back and he made two little mistakes. I was on the back foot really the whole way from there and his stamina kicked in down to the last, and then he got a bit lonely in front.

“He's very tough. I was very happy with his jumping and thought it was a lot sharper until the ditch down the back and the one after. Thankfully, he got it done.”

Bookmakers eased Romeo Coolio to a general 5-1 (from 3) for the Arkle after his victory, while he was shortened into a top-priced 8-1 (from 10) for the Brown Advisory and a general 12-1 (from 20) for the Ryanair Chase.

Elliott said: "He needs every bit of the trip. He was flat-out, the mare had us at it and he made a few mistakes. But he's very gutsy, he digs deep.

"Look, this horse is bought to be a stayer and we're hoping he can go the whole way. I wouldn't be shocked to see him stepping down the trip now.

"The lads [owners] are from the UK, so they're very keen to have a runner in Cheltenham. He'll be in both [novice] races and we'll make our mind up at the time which is the right race to go."

For owners Dave Rabson and Dave Page, who race their horses as KTDA Racing, Romeo Coolio's latest win showcased the horse's class and courage.

Rabson said: "He's shown his bottle, hasn't he? If you look at these two races here and at Christmas, you look at us just after the second last going, 'we're in a bit of trouble here' and then he shows you what he's got. I mean, this is a proper horse now."

