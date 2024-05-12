'He's no 33-1 shot' - how do you see the Derby after a week of trials?

Derby trials at Chester and Leopardstown, following on from last weekend's 2,000 Guineas, have prompted plenty of movement in the market for the Epsom Classic on June 1. How do some of our experts view the Derby picture now?

Dismiss O'Brien at your peril

It is a brave punter who ignores Aidan O'Brien on the first Saturday in June and the nine-time Derby winner is assembling his usual powerful team.

The unbeaten Los Angeles emulated Capulet with a strong-running trial success that suggests he will be suited by the stamina test presented by Saturday fortnight's race, while Leopardstown second Euphoric is the kind of lightly raced Ballydoyle outsider that often outruns his odds.

Nor did Diego Velazquez do anything but boost his Epsom prospects when keeping on for fourth over an inadequate mile trip in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

A week after looking as though he would be hoping for a miraculous City Of Troy recovery, the greatest Derby trainer of all time may be sitting pretty again.

David Carr

Arabian Crown the right favourite - but Illinois no 33-1 shot

Godolphin had the best colt in the 2,000 Guineas and they look to currently hold the aces for Epsom as well. Arabian Crown was pretty good on his reappearance at Sandown last month, while Ambiente Friendly’s impressive victory at Lingfield on Saturday was a form boost for Ancient Wisdom , who beat him at Newmarket in October.

Arabian Crown: Derby favourite for Godolphin Credit: Edward Whitaker

Of course that was very different ground to the quicker conditions we had in the Lingfield trial where the winner handled it far better than runner-up Illinois . That’s where I think the bookmakers might be being a bit generous as that one’s no 33-1 shot.

I’m a massive Arabian Crown fan, but Illinois could be the each-way option.

James Hill

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin the ones to beat

Charlie Appleby has been responsible for two of the last six winners of the Derby and the Godolphin trainer holds by far the strongest hand in this year’s Epsom Classic.

Ancient Wisdom beat Saturday’s Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly by five and a half lengths in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in October and he will shorten significantly in the Derby betting if making a successful seasonal debut in Thursday’s Dante Stakes at York.

Ancient Wisdom: form boosted by Ambiente Friendly Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Arabian Crown has produced his two best Racing Post Ratings since being upped to a mile and a quarter and the extra two furlongs in the Derby should suit.

City Of Troy is a crazy price at 4-1 after beating just two of his ten rivals in the 2,000 Guineas. Henry Longfellow is another Aidan O’Brien-trained entry to have fluffed his lines in Sunday’s French equivalent, while stablemate Los Angeles looks too short at 10-1 considering the four rivals he beat in Leopardstown’s Derby Trial had not previously contested Group company before Sunday’s race.

Charlie Huggins, reporter

Betfred Derby, Epsom, June 1

Betfred: 7-2 Arabian Crown, City Of Troy, 8 Los Angeles, Ambiente Friendly, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, 16 Capulet, 20 bar.

