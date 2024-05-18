Who was your eyecatcher on Saturday with Royal Ascot in mind?

Saturday's action had the look of an informative afternoon as we look ahead to Royal Ascot. Three of our experts offer a view on the key horse to take away from the day.

'She is a serious filly'

One look at the prices for the Albany Stakes shows you no-one missed how impressive Mountain Breeze was at Newmarket.

The three-parts sister to Pinatubo was a class apart as she gave weight to all of her rivals and thrashed them by two and a half lengths in the 6f fillies’ novice. She appeared to have improved a fair deal from her debut at the start of the month – and she had been eyecatching that day.

The same novice has been won in recent years by 1,000 Guineas winners Cachet and Mawj, as well as Daahyeh en route to taking the 2019 Albany Stakes. Mountain Breeze is a serious filly.

Peter Scargill, deputy industry editor

'He could be one for the Britannia'

Persica caught my eye with a promising fourth behind King’s Gambit in the London Gold Cup. A first try at 1m2f seemed to slightly stretch the Richard Hannon-trained colt, who made up plenty of ground on the outside but faded late on to be beaten five and a half lengths.

He was third to subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on his reappearance over a mile at Kempton and a return to that trip could be in the offing, potentially in the Britannia.

Jack Haynes, reporter

'He screamed potential Group 1 horse'

It won't win any prizes for originality, but it was hard not to be extremely taken by the return of Elite Status in the Carnarvon Stakes.

He burst on to the scene as a juvenile to the extent he was sent off 7-4 for the Norfolk, where he finished third. He lost his way as the season went on, but he appeared back to his best here and with potentially more in the tank to come.

Karl Burke is excellent with talented sprinters and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's three-year-old won this in such an assertive manner he screamed potential Group 1 horse.

Shaquille used this Listed race as a launchpad to his dramatic win in the Commonwealth Cup and I wouldn't be in a rush to oppose this year's winner in that race, for which he is a general 8-1.

Matt Butler, deputy news editor

