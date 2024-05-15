Who's your big Oaks fancy now the trials have been run? Our experts have their say

Secret Satire's victory in the Musidora Stakes means the major trials for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on May 31 have been run. Who do our experts fancy now most of the key players have played their hand?

Oaks ante-post betting market

Betfred Oaks (4.30 Epsom, May 31)

Coral: 2 Ylang Ylang, 8 Rubies Are Red, 12 Ezeliya, Forest Fairy, Tamfana, You Got To Me, 16 Opera Singer, Siyola, 20 Danielle, Secret Satire, Treasure, 25 Classical Song, Content, Buttons, 33 bar

'Her ante-post price stands out as value'

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

I’m most interested in Ezeliya for Dermot Weld, who knows exactly what it takes to win a British Classic.

The way she stayed on up the Navan hill when capturing the Salsabil Stakes on her return gives me every hope she will eat up an extra two furlongs at Epsom. That looked a strong running and she can only keep improving.

A beautifully bred daughter of Dubawi, Ezeliya’s dam finished third in the Irish Oaks a few years ago and she should be even better on faster ground. Her ante-post price stands out as value in the Oaks market, with Ylang Ylang the correct favourite but a beatable one.

Ezeliya 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: D K Weld

'Her form has been franked and I'd expect her to run a big race at Epsom'

By Jonny Pearson, handicapper

It doesn’t look like the strongest three-year-old fillies' division.

Rubies Are Red was an impressive finisher at Lingfield but I’m not convinced by that form, and the form of the Musidora looks to be a little thin on first impressions too. It appeared to turn into a sprint in the straight, favouring those ridden prominently.

I have been most impressed by the Dermot Weld-trained Ezeliya , who was very impressive when beating Purple Lily at Navan in April. Her previous win last season when beating Wendla has been franked a couple of times since and I’d expect her to run a big race at Epsom.

Ezeliya 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: D K Weld

'At 40-1, she is probably the only filly in the Oaks whose price could crash'

By Maddy Playle, reporter

It's an interesting market because the more talented fillies appear to be heading elsewhere. Opera Singer is slated to make her seasonal reappearance in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Tamfana is on track for the Prix de Diane and the trials – including the Musidora – haven't thrown up anything spectacular so far.

Perhaps Saturday's Fillies' Trial Stakes will have the answer. The impressive Newmarket winner Sea Just In Time would need to be supplemented for Epsom, so most interesting at this stage is Ejaabiyah .

The winner of her only start at Kempton over a mile in November, she has plenty of speed being out of the Golden Slipper winner Estijaab but is by last season's Oaks-winning sire in Frankel, and connections clearly think she will thrive over middle distances.

Roger Varian has already scooped one of this year's Classics with a lightly raced improver and Ejaabiyah could be another. At 40-1, she is probably the only filly in the Oaks whose price could crash.

Ejaabiyah 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Varian

'Her pedigree suggests she'll relish the step up in trip at Epsom'

By Harry Wilson, reporter

Ylang Ylang ran a good prep race for the Oaks when a keeping-on fifth in the 1,000 Guineas and is the correct favourite given nothing has impressed in the trials, but we definitely didn’t get to see Classical Song at her best in the Musidora and she could represent some each-way value at 33-1.

Classical Song (left): finished third in the Musidora Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Musidora was a falsely run race, and it was always going to be an impossible task to win from where she was, yet she stayed on best of those held up to take third in the final strides, much like she did in the Fillies’ Mile on her final juvenile start.

Given her pedigree, this half-sister to Dylan Mouth, a three-time Group 1 winner who stayed 1m6f, is sure to relish the step up in trip at Epsom and could prove best of Ralph Beckett’s runners.

Classical Song 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Read this next:

'Gorgeous filly' Secret Satire becomes a serious Oaks contender with marvellous Musidora Stakes win

You Got To Me makes all for Lingfield Oaks Trial win and cut to 16-1 for Oaks - but second Rubies Are Red is 10-1 from 33

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.