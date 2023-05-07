'She's a champion' - Mawj and Oisin Murphy edge out Tahiyra in epic 1,000 Guineas battle

Saeed Bin Suroor ended a long wait for another Classic success by landing the Qipco 1,000 Guineas with 9-1 shot Mawj who battled on splendidly to thwart 6-4 favourite Tahiyra.

He has trained for Godolphin since 1994 and won 12 British Classics between 1995 and 2009.

He ended a 14-year wait for number 13 when Mawj gave him a third 1,000 Guineas victory under Oisin Murphy, who was landing a second British Classic success and his first since he served a 14-month ban after admitting to breaking Covid rules, misleading the British Horseracing Authority and prejudicial conduct, plus two alcohol breaches.

"She's a champion," the jockey said on ITV. "Thanks very much to Saeed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for giving me the opportunity. These Group 1s are what it's all about."

Mawj (Oisin Murphy) beats Tahiyra (Chris Hayes) in the 1,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

Murphy had finished second in the 2,000 Guineas on Hi Royal on Saturday and asked what this success meant he said: "There is nothing better. I was second in the race yesterday and to win it is unbelievable. Thank you to the trainer and his staff, they did all the hard work."

Mawj, a Group 2 winner last season who also finished third in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes on this course, had won both her races in Dubai this year.

She showed great determination to hold off the previously unbeaten Tahiyra by half a length. The first two pulled seven-and-a-half lengths clear of third-placed Matilda Picotte (33-1).

The winner had only returned to Britain from Dubai two weeks ago and Bin Suroor said on Racing TV: "She's a tough filly. She's a nice filly over this trip. The Irish 1,000 Guineas could be an option."

Oisin Murphy celebrates with trainer Saeed bin Suroor after riding Mawj to win the 1,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Asked what it meant to win another Classic, he said: "It's great to come and win the Guineas, it's a good result for us."

Tahiyra is owned by the Aga Khan, whose daughter Princess Zahra Aga Khan said of the filly: "I don't think she loses anything in coming second by half a length. They pulled way ahead of the rest of the pack.

"The going was something she hadn't necessarily tried before, it was sticky, the jockey said that she couldn't get up on the ground. It's her first time out this year, you've got to give her credit. I'm very proud of the filly."

