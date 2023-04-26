Derby winner Adayar takes on three rivals in Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown on Friday
The 2021 Cazoo Derby winner Adayar is set for his reappearance at Sandown on Friday after featuring among four declarations for the Group 3 bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25).
The Godolphin-owned five-year-old was last seen finishing half a length behind Bay Bridge in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, with the winner that day a notable name not to feature in the field for the 1m2f contest. Bay Bridge is engaged in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp on Sunday.
Adayar, who finished fourth in the 2021 Arc, was last successful in a conditions race at Doncaster in September. He will be partnered by his regular jockey William Buick.
The Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat has won six of his ten starts and attempts to land a four-timer for his connections.
The five-year-old won the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar at Longchamp in October on his final start last year. Before that, he had registered wins in the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock and the John Smith's Cup at York.
Adayar's stablemate Highland Avenue and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Regal Reality complete the field of four.
Light Infantry heads field of seven for bet365 Mile
Light Infantry is one of seven declared for the Group 2 bet365 Mile (3.00), with Mutasaabeq and Checkandchallenge among his main opposition.
The David Simcock-trained Light Infantry picked up some valuable prize-money when finishing sixth of 20 in the Golden Eagle at Rosehill under the guidance of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
Before making the trip to Australia, the four-year-old finished second to Tenebrism in the Prix Jean Prat and then filled the same position behind Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.
Mutasaabeq reappears for the first time since landing the Group 2 Dubai Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September. The William Knight-trained Checkandchallenge has won three of his eight starts and is similarly prominent in the market.
Angel Bleu, Imperial Fighter, Potapova and Migration make up the field of seven.
Gosdens have leading hope for Classic trial
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Arrest heads a field of five for the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial (3.35).
The three-year-old Frankel colt, who holds an entry in the Betfred Derby, has won two of his four starts and placed in the other two, including when second to Dubai Mile in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.
Zetland Stakes winner Flying Honours will be sporting the Godolphin silks for trainer Charlie Appleby, while last-time-out winners Circle Of Fire and Relentless Voyager and Group 1 third Salt Bay complete the line-up.
