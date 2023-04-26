Derby winner Adayar takes on three rivals in Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown on Friday

The 2021 Cazoo Derby winner is set for his reappearance at Sandown on Friday after featuring among four declarations for the Group 3 bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes ().

The Godolphin-owned five-year-old was last seen finishing half a length behind Bay Bridge in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, with the winner that day a notable name not to feature in the field for the 1m2f contest. Bay Bridge is engaged in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp on Sunday.

Adayar, who finished fourth in the 2021 Arc, was last successful in a conditions race at Doncaster in September. He will be partnered by his regular jockey William Buick.

The Owen Burrows-trained has won six of his ten starts and attempts to land a four-timer for his connections.

The five-year-old won the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar at Longchamp in October on his final start last year. Before that, he had registered wins in the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock and the John Smith's Cup at York.

Adayar's stablemate and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained complete the field of four.

Light Infantry (far right): runs in the bet365 mile at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Light Infantry heads field of seven for bet365 Mile

is one of seven declared for the Group 2 bet365 Mile (), with and among his main opposition.

The David Simcock-trained Light Infantry picked up some valuable prize-money when finishing sixth of 20 in the Golden Eagle at Rosehill under the guidance of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

Before making the trip to Australia, the four-year-old finished second to Tenebrism in the Prix Jean Prat and then filled the same position behind Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

Mutasaabeq reappears for the first time since landing the Group 2 Dubai Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September. The William Knight-trained Checkandchallenge has won three of his eight starts and is similarly prominent in the market.

, , and make up the field of seven.

Arrest: set to feature at Sandown on Friday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Gosdens have leading hope for Classic trial

The John and Thady Gosden-trained heads a field of five for the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial ().

The three-year-old Frankel colt, who holds an entry in the Betfred Derby, has won two of his four starts and placed in the other two, including when second to Dubai Mile in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

Zetland Stakes winner will be sporting the Godolphin silks for trainer Charlie Appleby, while last-time-out winners and and Group 1 third complete the line-up.

