What's your view on the Derby market following the Dante? Our experts have their say

The Derby market remains in a state of flux following the Dante Stakes at York, with connections of impressive winner Economics needing to supplement him for Epsom and far from certain to do so. Here, our experts take a view of the Derby market following the latest trial .

Latest Derby betting

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Coral: 5-2 City Of Troy, 4 Arabian Crown, 7 Ambiente Friendly, 8 Los Angeles, 12 Ancient Wisdom, 16 Diego Velazquez, Voyage, 20 Dancing Gemini, 25 Bellum Justum, Capulet, Caviar Heights, Defiance, Henry Longfellow, Illinois, 33 bar .

Los Angeles is crying out for the Derby trip and there's still juice in his price

By Harry Wilson

Given the Dante's history of producing Derby winners, it's disappointing Economics isn't in the race after his demolition of a good field, while I wouldn't be confident in taking any of those who finished six lengths or more behind him.

City Of Troy will be Ballydoyle's number one, but Los Angeles's victory at Leopardstown proved he'd trained on and he showed more than enough to suggest he could be competitive at Epsom.

Los Angeles looks a smart Derby prospect, but who will ride? Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

He's a big, strapping colt, and I don't think he got enough credit for what he achieved at two, with his Group 1 success at Saint-Cloud receiving plenty of boosts this year.

He took a while to hit top gear on his reappearance but was well on top at the finish, and everything about him screams that he's crying out for the Derby trip. The 20-1 on offer before the race was ridiculous, and there's still juice in his price at 8-1.

He managed to win a recognised trial and looks sure to improve for the run

By Scott Burton, France correspondent

Even by the standards of a year when three beaten trialists have taken a big step forward to win a Classic, it stretches the imagination to see any of those strung out behind the Dante winner making the required improvement to figure in the Derby, while the William Haggas team seem unsure if Economics is man enough for the task yet.

Diego Velazquez looked like he might have the quality required for Epsom judged on his fourth in the French Guineas, but there has to be a danger he will wait for Chantilly. At this stage the vote goes to Los Angeles , who managed to win a recognised trial on his first start of the season and looks sure to improve for the run.

He is likely to remain overpriced since there is no chance of Ryan Moore deserting City Of Troy.

I want to keep Diego Velazquez on side

By Maddy Playle, reporter

With the impressive Dante winner Economics taken out of the race and the very sad loss of Hidden Law, it still looks wide open.

Diego Velazquez: one to watch in the Derby market Credit: Alan Crowhurst

If there is one who could be overpriced, perhaps it is Diego Velazquez at 16-1. He went off relatively unfancied for the French 2,000 Guineas but ran on really strongly in the closing stages to finish fourth, and his juvenile form has been boosted by stablemate Capulet winning the Dee Stakes.

He's related to Broome and Point Lonsdale, and it looks for all the world as if he wants a trip now, while Aidan O'Brien's horses are surely destined to improve as the season goes on. Of the Ballydoyle horses, he's the one I want to keep on side.

