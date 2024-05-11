Who was your biggest eyecatcher in the Classic trials at Lingfield? Our experts have their say

Our experts nominate the horses they thought was the biggest eyecatcher from the Oaks and Derby Trials at Lingfield . . .

'She is a genuine each-way candidate'

You Got To Me impressed me most when making all in the Oaks Trial. The step up in trip was always going to suit this daughter of Nathaniel, and she had no problem handling quicker ground and an undulating track. This run will have taken some of the freshness out of her and Ralph Beckett has used this trial to good effect, so there are plenty of positives and no doubt improvement to come for her successful return. She looks to be a genuine each-way candidate at a double-figure price.

Jack Haynes, reporter

'A significant compliment to the form of Ancient Wisdom'

Ambiente Friendly’s emphatic victory in the Derby Trial was a significant compliment to the form of Ancient Wisdom before the Charlie Appleby-trained Group 1 winner’s seasonal debut at York on Thursday. Ambiente Friendly was beaten five-and-a-half lengths by Ancient Wisdom in the Autumn Stakes in October, yet the Godolphin-owned winner of that Newmarket Group 3 is a bigger price to confirm the form in the Derby. It is worth taking advantage of some of the 12-1 available for Ancient Wisdom, who has won on four different going descriptions and will surely shorten in the betting for the Epsom Classic if making a successful reappearance in the Dante.

Charlie Huggins, reporter

'She could get into a roll and prove very hard to catch'

A horse with three defeats to her name may not be conventional for an Oaks winner, but it was hard not to be impressed by the way Rubies Are Red stormed home from an impossible position to take second behind You Got To Me. Tackling a sound surface for the first time, the daughter of Galileo gave the leader the best part of a 15-length head start going into the straight and still looked very green under pressure, but she quickened well and was only beaten half a length in the end. A sister to Arc heroine Found, she clearly stays this trip well and should more positive tactics be deployed at Epsom, she could get into a roll on the front end and prove very hard to catch.

Harry Wilson, reporter

