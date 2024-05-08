Shock as impressive Chester Vase winner Hidden Law suffers fatal injury after the line

Derby contender Hidden Law suffered a fatal injury moments after winning the Chester Vase on Wednesday, his trainer Charlie Appleby has confirmed.

The son of Dubawi had landed the Group 3 contest handsomely by three lengths, but appeared to break down at the road crossing after the finishing line and was immediately dismounted by William Buick.

He was attended to on the track, but could not be saved.

Hidden Law had started his career when runner-up at Southwell, before he emerged on to the Classic scene when an impressive winner at Newbury last month.

Agenda had made the early running at Chester and struck for home under Tom Marquand turning in, but he was soon reeled in by Hidden Law, who streaked past the Aidan O'Brien-trained runner in striking fashion.

John Gosden, who saddled Pappano in the race, spoke to ITV4 in the aftermath to explain the complexities of such injuries. He said: "He was probably changing legs pulling up and he's put his leg down awkwardly. The track is in absolutely pristine, perfect condition, so it's nothing to do with the surface.

"Horses aren't very tolerant. Someone with a broken leg will lay in bed with their leg extended for a while, but horses don't like being confined and are not good patients for that. If you were to do it, it can cause problems in other legs such as laminitis, which is another issue altogether.

"At the end of the day they do not like being confined. I've seen them in straps and sometimes it works, but you need a very docile horse to put up with that. Racehorses by nature have a very nervous energy."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

