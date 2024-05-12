'His temperament will be a big asset at Epsom' - unbeaten Los Angeles now 8-1 for Derby

It wasn't a Hollywood blockbuster by any stretch of the imagination, but Los Angeles certainly looks the part and he could play a leading role in the Betfred Derby next month after making it three from three in emphatic enough fashion in the end.

The Camelot colt is a beautiful specimen, tall, dark and handsome, and he is now 8-1 (from 12-1) with Paddy Power for the Derby. In an open year, he could play a big part in the Epsom Classic, albeit he will need to take a giant leap forward from the bare form of this.

That is something Wayne Lordan is convinced will happen. He proved the most able of deputies for Ryan Moore, who was on Classic duty at Longchamp, with this the third and most crucial leg of a 12-1 treble on the card for the rider, who spent six months on the sidelines following his horror fall from San Antonio in the Irish Derby last year.

Lordan said of Los Angeles: "He's a lovely horse, very laid-back, so he needed to get out today. He races behind the bridle and is going to make a great step forward from today. Stepping up in trip, he's going to improve again as well.

"He's the same at home, he only does what he has to do. It's nice that he won, but I do think he will make a nice step forward from it. He will improve a huge amount for the run and for a step up in trip. His temperament will be a big asset at Epsom, he's a gent."

When asked whether he would like to retain the partnership at Epsom, Lordan replied: "Absolutely."

Los Angeles: ready for Epsom Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Given that 2,000 Guineas flop City Of Troy is now back into as short as 3-1 with some firms despite the Newmarket blowout, the likelihood of Lordan remaining on Los Angeles seems high with Moore expected to stick with last year's champion juvenile on the first day of June.

This Derby Trial used to be the ultimate Derby trial. Sinndar, Galileo and High Chaparral won it in 2000, 2001 and 2002 respectively on the way to Epsom glory, but it is now 22 years since the double was done.

The big question now is whether Los Angeles can end that drought. He is a Group 1 winner at two, having won the Criterium de Saint-Cloud , and you would have to like the way he hit the line having looked there from the taking when Dundalk maiden winner Taraj loomed large on his outside a furlong out. He looked in trouble briefly, but went on to win by a length from his rallying stablemate Euphoric.

With Aidan O'Brien at Longchamp, stable representative Chris Armstrong was on hand to comment on the performance, and he said of the 4-5 winner: "He’s come along with every run. He’s got the pedigree, he’s by Camelot so he’ll get the stamina. Everything is there for him. When we step him up again to a mile and a half the distance will help him and he’s going to come on a lot fitness-wise for it.

"He’s a big horse, a beautiful mover and he’s got the right mind."

It was a record-extending 16th victory in the Derby Trial for O'Brien and it is not beyond the bounds of possibility Los Angeles will emulate High Chaparral, the most recent of the 16 to score at Epsom. He needs to improve, but we know by now how much the three-year-olds from Ballydoyle tend to progress from first to second start. He's definitely in the mix.

Betfred Derby, Epsom, June 1

Betfred: 7-2 Arabian Crown, City Of Troy, 8 Los Angeles, Ambiente Friendly, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, 16 Capulet, 20 bar.

