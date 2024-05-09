Capulet enters Derby equation after Ryan Moore masterclass from the front in Dee Stakes

For some it is the sound of the first cuckoo but a punter knows spring has sprung when they start hearing ante-post prices and will he-won't he quotes about an Aidan O'Brien Derby contender.

Birdwatchers will tell you the exact date can vary and it is the same for those who spend April and May observing the Ballydoyle fledglings, but the day finally arrived on Thursday.

The hugely powerful squad of three-year-old bluebloods had made a slightly stuttering start to the campaign.

Supposed team captain City Of Troy finished only ninth in the 2,000 Guineas and was favourite for Epsom seemingly because of others' deficiencies

His trio in the Ballysax Stakes had each been beaten last month, Agenda and Grosvenor Square had to settle for places in the Chester Vase – and the only three-year-old to score for him in Britain had been Wednesday's maiden winner Gallantly.

But normal service was resumed in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes as Capulet made all in a field reduced by one when Harper's Ferry refused to enter the gate – the stalls handler he kicked in the process was reportedly none the worse afterwards.

He turned the form round with Bracken's Laugh, who had beaten him over a mile at Chelmsford last month, and let the Epsom speculation begin as he came home half a length clear under Ryan Moore.

O'Brien's record-equalling 11th Dee Stakes winner earned quotes for the Derby ranging from 12-1 to 25-1 but, as ever, plans have yet to be determined.

Paul Smith of Coolmore said: "The Derby and the French Derby are the first two races that come to mind. He gets a mile and two well and would probably get a mile and four the way he runs.

"We'll have the trials at the weekend and next week then Aidan will sit down with the lads and discuss it and we'll make a plan from there.

"I thought Ryan gave him a lovely ride. He appreciated the step up in trip, no doubt. He's an uncomplicated horse who travels well."

Moore, whose seven Dee winners is an outright record, was pleased with Capulet and said: "He got into a nice rhythm and I was very happy with him.

"He's come forward nicely from Chelmsford and the step up in trip has helped him. He had good form last year and with a bit of luck he can go on from here and improve again."

There appears little doubt over the target for Finley Marsh's mount Bracken's Laugh, whose trainer Richard Hughes said: "He's definitely going to Ascot for the Hampton Court – win, lose or draw we were going to do that.

"He's run a great race and we're thrilled. He's a big horse but I always knew he'd act round here because he travels so well. It's his first time on quick ground so there's a lot to take out of it.

"It's hard to beat Ryan when he gets in front, but they were going honest enough from five out. Finley said he was going so well for so long when he did ask him, it took him 100 yards to get going."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

bet365: 7-2 Arabian Crown, 4 City Of Troy, 7 Henry Longfellow, 8 Ancient Wisdom, 10 Diego Velazquez, 16 Capulet, 22 Los Angeles, 25 bar.

