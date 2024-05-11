Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:00 Lingfield

Callum Shepherd impressed by 'exceptional' performance of trial winner Ambiente Friendly who is now 12-1 from 100 for Derby

Ambiente Friendly: stretches clear in the Derby Trial at Lingfield
Ambiente Friendly: stretches clear in the Derby Trial at LingfieldCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play9 ran
15:00 Lingfield1m 3½f Flat, Listed
Distance: 1m 3½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Ambiente Friendly
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Illinois
    fav6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Meydaan
    14/1

Ambiente Friendly ran out a convincing winner of the William Hill Derby Trial at Lingfield, quickening clear to easily beat favourite Illinois.

The James Fanshawe-trained colt, owned by the Gredley Family, is entered in the Epsom Classic and was cut to 12-1 (from 100) with Coral for the Derby.

Illinois made the running and led the field into the straight but Ambiente Friendly soon swept by on the outside. The son of Gleneagles powered home for a four-and-a-half-length success, with Meydaan a further three and a quarter lengths back in third.

This was the quickest ground Ambiente Friendly had raced on but he seemed to relish the sound surface along with the step up to 1m3½f.

Winning rider Callum Shepherd said: "That was exceptional. I’ve been riding him in lots of his work and he had come on so much from his run at Newmarket.

“They were much quicker conditions here, which he was unproven on, but he handled it beautifully. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him – that was excellent.

“It felt to me like a proper trial. There was a nice even gallop and we got racing on the turn in, but I can’t believe how he split the field so comfortably.”

Illinois drifted to 33-1 (from 25) with bet365 following his second defeat in his three-year-old campaign.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 11 May 2024inReports

Last updated 15:27, 11 May 2024

