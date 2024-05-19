Mystik Dan denied second leg of Triple Crown as Seize The Grey triumphs in Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan was denied the second leg of the Triple Crown after he was unable to reel in Seize The Grey in the Preakness Stakes.

The Kenny McPeek-trained colt was victorious in much drier conditions at Churchill Downs a fortnight ago but was forced to settle for second at Pimlico after Seize The Grey delivered a resolute front-running performance under Jaime Torres to win by two and a quarter lengths.

For a moment it appeared Mystik Dan would triumph as he launched a challenge on the long-time leader on the run for home. However, the determined Seize The Grey, who won the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard, was more than up to the task and pulled clear late on from the runner-up and the fast-finishing third Catching Freedom.

The win was a seventh Preakness success for D Wayne Lukas, who became the oldest trainer to saddle a winner of the Triple Crown contest at the age of 88.

"People always ask which Preakness win is the best and the last one is the sweetest," Lukas told Bloodhorse.

"When he hit the half-mile pole, I turned to my wife Laurie and said, 'Watch out, we're home free'. With that Pat Day Mile under his belt I didn't think he'd back up one iota.

"What was significant to me, and maybe because I'm getting older, is that as I walked across the track [after the race], every one of those trainers in the race gave me a handshake. That meant more to me than any single thing."

Seize The Grey pulls clear of Mystik Dan (right) and Catching Freedom to win the Preakness Stakes Credit: Rob Carr

While Lukas was revelling in his 15th success in a Triple Crown race, the win was a memorable first strike in Grade 1 company for the 25-year-old winning rider Torres, who started out as a professional jockey only two years ago.

"He's such an amazing horse," he said. "He relaxed for me and he felt the other horses coming close and then gave me everything to the wire."

McPeek was similarly full of praise for his runner-up Mystik Dan after his gutsy attempt to deliver the trainer a second success in the 1m1½f race.

"I'm proud of him," McPeek said. "It wasn't his day. I thought we could run down Seize the Grey with the fractions, but he didn't back up.

"I think Brian [Hernandez jnr, jockey] was right; if we chased him, it would have taken Mystik Dan out of his game. That's horseracing. The rider did a great job on Wayne's horse, and Wayne is a legend for a reason."

