Smaller courses say they are being 'stung at both ends' by Premier racing as stakeholders question new project

Smaller independent racecourses feel as though they have been "stung at both ends" by investing in underpromoted Premier racing fixtures at the expense of their grassroots meetings, according to their representative Jonjo Sanderson.

Responding to a special report in Sunday's Racing Post in which Premier racing – the much-touted project that British racing's leaders claimed would make the sport an additional £90 million over five years – was criticised by stakeholders across the industry for so far amounting to little more than a fixture list and a logo, Sanderson said it was the smaller tracks that had been most let down.

For their commitment of additional prize-money to Premier days, and moving fixtures to create the vaunted 'two-hour protected window' between 2pm and 4pm, they are yet to see any national promotion of note.