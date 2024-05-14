Reg Akehurst, the successful dual-purpose trainer known as ‘the handicap king’, dies aged 94

Reg Akehurst, the former trainer renowned for his skill and mastery of preparing horses to secure major handicaps on the Flat and over jumps, died on Tuesday. He was 94.

Akehurst rode 99 winners as a jump jockey before switching to training in the 1960s after which he left an indelible mark on the sport for his expertise in setting horses up to win top-level races.

During his career, Akehurst landed handicaps such as the Lincoln, Victoria Cup, Royal Hunt Cup, Wokingham, Ebor and the Golden Mile often after considerable market support.

However, while his notoriety in such races earned him the nickname ‘the handicap king’, Akehurst enjoyed Group/Graded success on the Flat and over jumps before he retired in 1997.

His best performer on the Flat was Gold Rod, whose victories included the 1970 Prix du Moulin and Greenham Stakes. Akehurst also claimed the 1973 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot with Dolewood and the 1994 Rose of Lancaster Stakes with Urgent Request.

Over jumps, Bimsey won the 1997 Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle, while Dare To Dream landed the 1992 Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow, the same course where Akehurst saddled Cool Ground to win the 1990 Welsh Grand National under jockey Luke Harvey.

Following his retirement, Akehurst initially assisted his son, John, who took over from his father at South Hatch Stables in Epsom. He later spent much of his time in Spain, although he continued to offer assistance to John during his treatment for cancer, from which he died in 2012.

Akehurst remained active during his retirement in Spain, where he moved to benefit from the warmer weather and to indulge in his passion for playing golf.

His granddaughter, Sophie, said: "He found himself in the most caring community and that was a real blessing for him. He made so many brilliant friends and he was a strong, robust and active man in his retirement. He also never lost his sense of humour right to the very end."

Akehurst is survived by his granddaughters, Sophie and Milly. He is predeceased by his wife, Sheila, and two sons, Murray and John.

Reg Akehurst

Full name Reginald Peter John Akehurst

Born Folkestone, Kent, July 4, 1929

Family Married Sheila Holdstock 1958; sons Murray and John (1961-2012)

First winner as jockey Grand Refrain (trainer Doug Marks) Plumpton, February 25, 1953

Riding career 99 wins over jumps (1953-62) including 1960 Worcester Royal Porcelain Chase on Beau Chevalet

Stables as trainer Tunworth Down Stables, Basingstoke, Hampshire 1962-65; Trainers House, Russley Park, Wiltshire 1965-67; Hillcot Stables, Epsom 1967-71; Bourne House, Lambourn 1971-78; Neardown, Upper Lambourn 1978-81, 1982-83; Lime Cottage, Upper Lambourn 1983-84; South Hatch, Epsom 1984-90, 1991-97; Whitcombe Manor, Whitcombe, Dorset 1990-91

First winner as trainer Enamoured, Wye, April 8, 1963

First Flat winner Sparrow Pie, Brighton, June 11, 1964

Group-class winners on Flat Gold Rod (1970 Greenham Stakes, Prix de la Cote Normande, Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, 1971 La Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte), Doleswood (1973 Coventry Stakes), Urgent Request (1994 Rose of Lancaster Stakes)

Grade 1 winners over jumps Dare To Dream (1992 Finale Junior Hurdle), Bimsey (1997 Aintree Hurdle)

Welsh National winner Cool Ground (1990)

Knights Royal & Ackermann Skeaping Hurdle winner Moyne Royal (1969-70)

Imperial Cup & Swinton Hurdle winner Inlander (1987)

Notable Flat handicap winners Nebris (1986 City and Suburban Handicap), Inlander (1987 Ascot Stakes), Fact Finder (1989 Lincoln Handicap), Sky Cloud (1991 Victoria Cup, Golden Mile), Croft Valley (1993 Lingfield Silver Trophy), Sarawat (1993 Ebor Handicap), Face North (1994 Victoria Cup, Royal Hunt Cup), Astrac (1995 Wokingham), Southern Power (1996 Ascot Stakes), Ballynakelly (8 consecutive handicaps including 1996 Newbury Autumn Cup dead-heat), Tregaron (1997 Victoria Cup), Red Robbo (1997 Royal Hunt Cup), Bahamian Sunshine (1997 Glorious Stakes)

Other notable winners over jumps Rabble Rouser (1969 KP Hurdle), Russian Affair (1988 Tote Placepot Hurdle), Solidasarock (1989 SGB Chase), Cool Ground (1991 Anthony Mildmay Peter Cazalet Memorial Chase), Amazon Express (1993 Tote Placepot Hurdle), Jazilah (1994 Top Novices' Hurdle)

Last winner Whispered Melody, Lingfield, November 18, 1997

Most wins in a season 56 in 1995 (Flat), 43 in 1988-89 (jumps)

Total wins in Britain 895 (564 Flat, 331 jumps)

Compiled by John Randall