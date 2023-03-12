'You can't be confident; there's no such thing going into a battlefield like Cheltenham'
The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .
Everyone thinks, 'Yeah, you're sitting on Constitution Hill', but you can't be confident; there's no such thing going into a battlefield like Cheltenham
Nicky Henderson issues his reservations as he prepares his high-quality team for the festival
'It's a vital day and probably our strongest' - Henderson gears up for another terrific Tuesday at Cheltenham
She sat at a table and spoke to everyone and signed autographs all day long. They were queueing 100 yards out of the gate at Flint Cottage that day, as I remember
Former trainer Mark Tompkins pays tribute to Mystic Meg, whose real name was Margaret Lake, following her death
'She was the most marvellous woman' - astrologer and owner-breeder Mystic Meg dies aged 80
I’m devastated and it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but the specialist says my ankle is just too bad. I had ridden for 22 years before that
Flat jockey Liam Jones reveals the pain of being forced into retirement due to injury
Jockey Liam Jones 'devastated' after being forced to retire following serious injury
People can slate me as much as they like for not running Waiting Patiently because I can guarantee they would not have done a better job
Ruth Jefferson defends the training of her former stable star Waiting Patiently
Ruth Jefferson: 'People can slate me as much as they like - I can guarantee they wouldn't have done a better job'
In quantity, I think there are some absolutely outstanding horses in Ireland and Willie Mullins' yard is just brimming. I go over there quite often and everywhere you walk there's another star
Henrietta Knight believes it could be another brilliant week for the Irish at the Cheltenham Festival
Henrietta Knight raises questions over Galopin Des Champs' Gold Cup staying power
It's been a long old road, but it's going the right way, thankfully. I'm in a good space at the minute and getting the right opportunities at the right time, and learning from every mistake
Rossa Ryan reflects on riding his 500th career winner in Britain
'Getting a Group 1 winner would be great' - Ryan aiming high after landmark British success
He had an aversion to most humans and was once quoted in a television interview as saying he would quite happily line most of them up against a wall and shoot them with a bazooka!
Sally Steed pays tribute to her father, the trainer Paul Felgate, following his death at the age of 81
'He would quite happily line most humans up against a wall and shoot them with a bazooka!'
