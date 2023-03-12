The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

Everyone thinks, 'Yeah, you're sitting on Constitution Hill', but you can't be confident; there's no such thing going into a battlefield like Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson issues his reservations as he prepares his high-quality team for the festival

She sat at a table and spoke to everyone and signed autographs all day long. They were queueing 100 yards out of the gate at Flint Cottage that day, as I remember

Former trainer Mark Tompkins pays tribute to Mystic Meg, whose real name was Margaret Lake, following her death

I’m devastated and it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but the specialist says my ankle is just too bad. I had ridden for 22 years before that

Flat jockey Liam Jones reveals the pain of being forced into retirement due to injury

People can slate me as much as they like for not running Waiting Patiently because I can guarantee they would not have done a better job

Ruth Jefferson defends the training of her former stable star Waiting Patiently

Henrietta Knight: expects the Irish to have another brilliant week at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

In quantity, I think there are some absolutely outstanding horses in Ireland and Willie Mullins' yard is just brimming. I go over there quite often and everywhere you walk there's another star

Henrietta Knight believes it could be another brilliant week for the Irish at the Cheltenham Festival

It's been a long old road, but it's going the right way, thankfully. I'm in a good space at the minute and getting the right opportunities at the right time, and learning from every mistake

Rossa Ryan reflects on riding his 500th career winner in Britain

He had an aversion to most humans and was once quoted in a television interview as saying he would quite happily line most of them up against a wall and shoot them with a bazooka!

Sally Steed pays tribute to her father, the trainer Paul Felgate, following his death at the age of 81

