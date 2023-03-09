Jockey Liam Jones 'devastated' after being forced to retire following serious injury

Flat jockey Liam Jones said he is "devastated" after being told he will not be able to return to race-riding due to the ankle injury he sustained while riding out in November 2021.

The 37-year-old, who has had terrible luck with injuries in recent years, had not given up hope of returning from his latest fracture until he got the bad news from specialists on Wednesday.

Jones, who rode the majority of nearly 600 career winners for his mentor William Haggas, enjoyed his best seasonal tally of 65 winners in 2007 when apprenticed to the Newmarket trainer.

His best moment in the saddle came the following year when he partnered the stable’s sprinter King’s Apostle to win the Group 2 Diadem Stakes at Ascot.

Nearly 16 months ago, Jones broke three bones in his foot in a fall while riding out for Haggas. He had not been back long from a previous injury to his thigh and lower stomach, which he sustained in a stalls incident at Chelmsford in 2019.

He said: “I’ve had the news I won’t be riding again. I’m devastated to be honest and it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but the specialist says my ankle is just too bad. I had ridden for 22 years before that and, ideally, I want to use my experience and stay in racing in some capacity."

Liam Jones and King's Apostle beat Frankie Dettori and Diabolical in the 2008 Diadem Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Commenting on the injury that ended his career, he said: “I broke my ankle about 15 months ago. I broke it in three places and it was a compound fracture, which makes it complicated. I did my hip and tore my lower abdomen in an accident in the stalls prior to that, but this was a lot worse.

“The range on the movement of the ankle is not there. I’ve had everything to try and get back, including three operations and loads of physio but this time it’s not going to happen."

The Evertonian is now hoping to stay in the sport. He shadowed stewards while he was recovering from injury in 2020.

He added: “I’ve tried my best to get it right. I didn’t have a schedule to come back but I’ve been told it will not ever come right. I’ll now try and get another job in racing and maybe something like TV work would suit me.”

Jones had a long and successful association with Haggas, for whom he enjoyed many career highlights.

Reflecting on those, he said: “I'd like to thank the people who supported me along the way and most of my best days were for William Haggas. The highlight of my career was when I rode King’s Apostle to win the Group 2 Diadem Stakes at Ascot in 2008.

“I also won a few good races on Harris Tweed, including the John Porter Stakes at Newbury. The sprinter Triple Aspect was also a star for me. I won a Group 3 in France on him and then at the same level in the Coral Charge Stakes at Sandown in 2010.”

