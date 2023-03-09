Henrietta Knight raises questions over Galopin Des Champs' Gold Cup staying power

Cheltenham royalty Henrietta Knight believes next week's festival is shaping up to be another uphill battle for the home team, with the three-time Gold Cup-winning trainer expecting Willie Mullins to again lead the charge for a formidable raiding party from Ireland.

However, Knight, who sent out Best Mate from her farm in Oxfordshire to win three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups from 2002, can see a possible chink in the armour of , the red-hot favourite to hand Mullins a third Gold Cup of his own on Friday week.

"I think the Irish have the best horses," said Knight. "In quantity, I think there are some absolutely outstanding horses in Ireland and Willie Mullins' yard is just brimming. I go over there quite often and everywhere you walk there's another star."