Henrietta Knight raises questions over Galopin Des Champs' Gold Cup staying power

Henrietta Knight: "Constitution Hill is a bit of a monster"
Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cheltenham royalty Henrietta Knight believes next week's festival is shaping up to be another uphill battle for the home team, with the three-time Gold Cup-winning trainer expecting Willie Mullins to again lead the charge for a formidable raiding party from Ireland.

However, Knight, who sent out Best Mate from her farm in Oxfordshire to win three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups from 2002, can see a possible chink in the armour of Galopin Des Champs, the red-hot favourite to hand Mullins a third Gold Cup of his own on Friday week.

"I think the Irish have the best horses," said Knight. "In quantity, I think there are some absolutely outstanding horses in Ireland and Willie Mullins' yard is just brimming. I go over there quite often and everywhere you walk there's another star."

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2023
more inCheltenham Festival
