'Getting a Group 1 winner would be great' - Ryan aiming high after landmark British success

Rossa Ryan aims to break his Group 1 duck this year after he rode his landmark 500th winner in Britain at Southwell.

The 22-year-old jockey reached the milestone in his eighth year riding in Britain when won the concluding 1m4f handicap on the Nottinghamshire track's Tuesday card, which was also his 37th victory of 2023. He has also ridden five winners in his native Ireland.

Ryan has had eight Group-race victories, five coming at Group 2 level, as well as a Royal Ascot win on in the 2020 Golden Gates Handicap, but he is eager to land an elusive top-level win.