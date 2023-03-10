'Getting a Group 1 winner would be great' - Ryan aiming high after landmark British success
Rossa Ryan aims to break his Group 1 duck this year after he rode his landmark 500th winner in Britain at Southwell.
The 22-year-old jockey reached the milestone in his eighth year riding in Britain when Theonlywayisessex won the concluding 1m4f handicap on the Nottinghamshire track's Tuesday card, which was also his 37th victory of 2023. He has also ridden five winners in his native Ireland.
Ryan has had eight Group-race victories, five coming at Group 2 level, as well as a Royal Ascot win on Highland Chief in the 2020 Golden Gates Handicap, but he is eager to land an elusive top-level win.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in