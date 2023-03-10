Confirmations for day three of the Cheltenham Festival: the key questions answered

The Cheltenham Festival puzzle is becoming clearer each day and confirmations for Thursday's card, featuring the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle ( ), were revealed on Friday. So what more do we know regarding the big names following Friday's news? Read on to find out . . .

Has the picture become any clearer?

Definitely. Ante-post favourite Blazing Khal featured in the confirmations after being declared an intended runner by trainer Charles Byrnes and Cleeve Hurdle winner Gold Tweet was supplemented along with fellow French contender Henri Le Farceur.

Marie's Rock, who is vying for favouritism for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle alongside Honeysuckle, goes forward for the Stayers' Hurdle () as connections continue to ponder her festival target.

Flooring Porter, bidding for a hat-trick in the day three feature, remains on course for the race, as does Klassical Dream, who has had a similarly interrupted preparation.

Sharjah and Beacon Edge, who are high up the betting for the County Hurdle and Coral Cup, remain in contention for the Stayers' Hurdle, but Hewick, Sir Gerhard and Zanahiyr were among those taken out.

How will Willie Mullins split up his novice chase team?

The confirmations for the Turners Novices' Chase () helped shed some light on how Willie Mullins will divide his talented team of novice chasers next week.

Mullins' five-strong Turners team, which is headed by Appreciate It, does not include Arkle-bound pair El Fabiolo and Dysart Dynamo, although two-time festival winner Sir Gerhard has been left in, with the alternative option of Wednesday's Brown Advisory.

Adamantly Chosen, who was on Thursday supplemented for the Brown Advisory, remains engaged alongside stablemates James Du Berlais and I Am Maximus.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Stage Star has the option of the Turners and Brown Advisory after coming out of Thursday's Plate.

Has Shishkin scared away the opposition in the ?

There are certainly far fewer potential opponents standing in the way of Shishkin, many people's idea of the banker of the week, after 12 confirmations were made for the Ryanair ().

Fakir D'Oudairies, who was second in the Ryanair two years, will not run at the festival after being scratched from his only entry, but Conflated has been left with this option as well as the Gold Cup and Blue Lord has the choice of this race or the Champion Chase.

Ga Law needs to finish in the first four over a distance of at least three miles to qualify for this year's Grand National. That would point him towards running in the Gold Cup but he has been left in the Ryanair with a decision set to be made next week.

What are the most interesting developments in the handicaps?

The Emmet Mullins-trained So Scottish, who was recently bought by JP McManus, moved up 13 places in the list for the Plate () and is guaranteed a run in a race his stable won two years ago with The Shunter.

Likewise, Stumptown, the ante-post favourite for the Kim Muir (), has secured his place in the amateur jockeys' race, although fellow leading contender Angels Dawn sits five places outside the 24-runner cut-off point.

Gordon Elliott is responsible for the top three in the Pertemps Final () confirmations with new topweight Salvador Ziggy 2lb clear of stablemates The Bosses Oscar and Maxxum following the defection of Botox Has and Shewearsitwell.

