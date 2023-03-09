Racing Post logo
InterviewRuth Jefferson
premium

Ruth Jefferson: 'People can slate me as much as they like - I can guarantee they wouldn't have done a better job'

Andrew Dietz talks to the trainer about the rapid rise of Gold Cup hope Sounds Russian

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Ruth Jefferson with her Gold Cup hope Sounds Russian:
Ruth Jefferson with her Gold Cup hope Sounds Russian: "I still ride him and look after him daily. Nobody knows him better than me"

It's hard to believe a stronger bond between trainer and horse could exist. Ruth Jefferson has been with Sounds Russian every step of the way on a journey that in less than two years has gone from racecourse debut to the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

From sourcing the strapping bay to riding him out on a daily basis, the Malton trainer has meticulously charted the meteoric rise of a horse nobody wanted.

With Sounds Russian costing a mere €15,000 as a three-year-old before going on to develop into a genuine Gold Cup contender, you might think he is known as 'Bruce' because the price was right. Sadly not – it is down to his wild side.

Read the full story

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2023
more inInterviews
