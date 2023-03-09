Ruth Jefferson: 'People can slate me as much as they like - I can guarantee they wouldn't have done a better job'

It's hard to believe a stronger bond between trainer and horse could exist. Ruth Jefferson has been with Sounds Russian every step of the way on a journey that in less than two years has gone from racecourse debut to the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

From sourcing the strapping bay to riding him out on a daily basis, the Malton trainer has meticulously charted the meteoric rise of a horse nobody wanted.

With Sounds Russian costing a mere €15,000 as a three-year-old before going on to develop into a genuine Gold Cup contender, you might think he is known as 'Bruce' because the price was right. Sadly not – it is down to his wild side.