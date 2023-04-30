'Why have we got to bend over for everything else when the Derby is our biggest race?'
The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .
There's huge room for improvement in Vauban, he's still only five. I think if they hadn't watered the track last night it would have played more into Vauban's court. Royal Ascot will be his next port of call
Willie Mullins plots an exciting route with Vauban after his fine run in his defeat in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle
'He's just the best of this bunch' - State Man is utterly dominant in Punchestown Champion Hurdle
We need to hold government's feet to the fire when we take this forward that this genuinely means no disruption to the customer experience, that documents are only ever going to be a last resort
Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher reacts after the government's long-awaited gambling review white paper was published on Thursday
'The government's feet should be held to the fire' - industry demands assurances over affordability checks
They weren't getting away from me and we winged the last. I didn't have a lot of luck for the owners up until now, so to win a race like this for them is unbelievable
JJ Slevin is left dreaming after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on Fastorslow
20-1 Fastorslow stuns Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame with shock Punchestown Gold Cup win
He's the ultimate professional who doesn't miss a trick. He's always been the same and is obsessed with his job – all he wants to do is ride winners
Brian Hughes' agent Richard Hale praises the rider after he was crowned champion British jumps jockey for the third time
'The title is a big thing and something you can't take for granted' - Brian Hughes hailed after third crown
I didn’t sleep much thinking about it. Ultimately, I had to get Bravemansgame out of this situation because I’ve got a top-class racehorse in the prime of his career who isn’t able to run
Owner Bryan Drew speaks passionately on the ownership situation surrounding Bravemansgame being resolved
'I had to get Bravemansgame out of this situation' - Nicholls star cleared for Galopin Des Champs rematch
What would you do with him? He is just good at it. You get people like that every now and again, he is heading for Vincent O'Brien territory, isn't he?
Sir AP McCoy waxes lyrical about Willie Mullins after yet another Punchestown festival domination
'Put Willie Mullins in a barn in Mayo and he'd still train horses and find a way to get it done' - McCoy hails a maestro
Why have we got to bend over for everything else when the Derby is our biggest race? Every racing fan will be watching and I don't understand why we have to play second fiddle to a football match
Derby-winning jockey John Reid isn't happy that the Classic has been moved to an earlier slot this year to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final
Derby to be brought forward to 1.30pm to avoid FA Cup final clash following safety concerns
