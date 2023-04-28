'He's just the best of this bunch' - State Man is utterly dominant in Punchestown Champion Hurdle

No Constitution Hill, no problem.

State Man is by far the best of the rest and this categorically proved it. He made all and made it look easy, as he has been doing in Ireland all season. The winning distance was three lengths, but that was only because Paul Townend allowed him to fiddle the last. He was value for more.

It was the simplicity of this that was so impressive. At no stage did he ever look like being beaten, despite last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban being in hot pursuit yet again. The score between the pair is now 4-0 and this was just as emphatic a victory as all the others.

Willie Mullins is not waiting to see what the Constitution Hill camp decides to do next season. He was adamant State Man stays over hurdles and Paddy Power trimmed him to 6-1 (from 7) for the 2024 Champion Hurdle after this rout.

If Nicky Henderson decides to go chasing with Constitution Hill, you can guarantee that price will not last long.

This was a record-extending ninth win in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle for Mullins, but a first since Wicklow Brave in 2017.

"That went to script," said Mullins. "Paul said that if nothing wanted to go on he would keep it simple. That's what he did. He missed the last, but Paul said he would have had to stand off if he went for a big one and he just wanted to fiddle it instead. That's what you want in a hurdler, when they are too far back they can go in and fiddle a hurdle. That's exactly what he did."

Reflecting on his Cheltenham effort and the different tactics that were used that day, Mullins added: "Constitution Hill was just brilliant and we were happy to be second.

"I'm not sure we wanted to make the running for Constitution Hill at Cheltenham. If we did that and got beaten we would have been saying we should have done something else.

"We did what we did and I was happy. But, maybe if the opportunity arrives next year, we might do something different. He's well able to do it from the front and he's relaxing a lot more which is a big help. I can't see him going over fences now."

Vauban (green cap) is once again left chasing State Man's tail as Paul Townend goes for home on the winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Townend admitted he was slightly wary of Vauban beforehand, and said: "I thought Vauban was improving at home and I even sat on him at home during the week just to see.

"They’ve been coming along together and I was probably as hard on State Man today as I have been all year. I think they're improving together.

"He’s been beating these horses all year and thankfully he was able to do it again. As I said when I made it at Leopardstown, I thought he’d be better with a lead, and it was probably a bit the same there, but he just looks to be the best of that bunch. He just ran into a superstar at Cheltenham."

While State Man is set for a summer break, it is all systems go for a Flat campaign for Vauban. Next stop is Royal Ascot for the Copper Horse Stakes.

Mullins said: "There's huge room for improvement in Vauban, he's still only five. I think if they hadn't watered the track last night – and it made it safer that they did – it would have played more into Vauban's court.

"Royal Ascot will be his next port of call. We always intended to mix it between Flat and jumping and it looks like it's going to come now. The new 1m6f race is the one at the top of my head at the moment."

Vauban at Royal Ascot is definitely something to look forward to, but so is State Man staying over hurdles next season. He is best of the rest and proved that in no uncertain terms here.

Read more . . .

Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

