'The title is a big thing and something you can't take for granted' - Brian Hughes hailed after third crown

Brian Hughes has been hailed as the "ultimate professional" by agent Richard Hale, who on Friday spoke of his pride at seeing his long-term client become Britain's champion jump jockey for a third time – and warned weighing room rivals a fourth title is right in their sights.

Northern Ireland-born Hughes, who will receive his trophy at Sandown on Saturday, came to England in 2005 and claimed the championship in 2019-20 before clinching another title last season.

He has enjoyed an enduring relationship with Hale, who said: "Last year was probably a bigger buzz because he got 200 winners, but we've lost some meetings because of the weather this season, although I don't think he's done badly. He's had 160-odd winners and that's only the second time he's been out of the 140s.

"He's the ultimate professional who doesn't miss a trick. He's always been the same and is obsessed with his job – all he wants to do is ride winners. I know he gets a bit of criticism for not being at the big meetings, but the people he rides for don't have many runners at the big meetings. It's hard to find competitive rides at those – you don't want to ride outsiders just to be there."

Grade 2 winner Maximilian and Brian Hughes return after victory at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The 37-year-old rider, who will finish around 40 winners clear of Sean Bowen, hinted in the week he might not have long left in the saddle, but Hale maintains he is full of ambition and drive. He said: "He'll go to Warwick on Monday and hopefully ride a couple of winners and then off we go for the new season.

"He's still as fit and competitive as ever and I'd point out how many rides he's had compared to others. It's the fourth time in a row he's had more, and it's not just a few, it's 200 more. There's the commitment and that's why he's winning titles. He's busier than anyone else, which is tough, but he keeps going.

"He's very unassuming – a thinking jockey who would never blow his own trumpet – but the title is a big thing and something you can't take for granted. Hopefully we can win it again next year. I've heard some people will throw their cap in, but that will make it more exciting and I think the public like it when there's a title race."

Hughes, who is set to be joined at Sandown by a coachload of family and friends from his home near Middlesbrough, was champion conditional in 2007-08 and that honour this season goes to Luca Morgan, who is based with Ben Pauling, while JP McManus is leading owner for the 15th time.

In Ireland, the all-conquering Willie Mullins has been crowned champion trainer for the 16th successive year, which takes his tally of championships to 17. Blessed with an enviable arsenal of firepower, he has also helped his main rider Paul Townend become champion jockey for the sixth time.

Read this next: