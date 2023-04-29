'It doesn't feel to me that people know who I am' - meet the weighing-room heart-throb determined to lose his anonymity

With apologies that this is long overdue, allow me to make an introduction.

The gentleman modelling on the lawn just outside Windsor's paddock believes you may not know who he is, which does seem rather surprising given Kevin Stott has already achieved more than enough to be part of Flat racing's furniture.

The Danish 28-year-old is in his 12th year riding in Britain, where for the vast majority of that time he was based in Yorkshire with Kevin Ryan, for whose yard he won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes three years ago. In 2022 there were 116 successes, but that Royal Ascot behind-closed-doors triumph remains Stott's only connection to Group 1 fame, which is one reason why on this Monday afternoon we find him roughly 200 miles south of the meeting at Pontefract.