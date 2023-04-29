£500,000 top lot at Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale dies in transportation accident

The session-topping Harry Angel colt who commanded a record price of £500,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale on Tuesday has died as the result of a transportation accident.

Consigned by Tally-Ho Stud, he sold to trainer Michael O’Callaghan, who outbid the likes of Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian, surpassing the previous record price of £450,000 given for Al Raya in 2019.

The two-year-old, who had breezed at Doncaster racecourse on Monday, was out of Go Angellica, a Listed-winning sibling to American stakes winner Bredenbury and My Lucky Liz, the dam of O’Callaghan’s dual Group winner Twilight Jet.

He was pinhooked by Tally-Ho Stud for €38,000 at the 2021 Goffs November Foal Sale.

O'Callaghan said at the time of his purchase: “He’s the best horse here, and by a long way. He’s from the same family as Twilight Jet, who’s been a very good horse for us. If there’s one from the sale I didn’t want to leave without, it was him.”

He was reported to have died instantly in a freak accident on his way to O'Callaghan's base in County Kildare.