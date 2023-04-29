Advertisement
News

£500,000 top lot at Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale dies in transportation accident

Harry Angel colt had been bought by trainer Michael O’Callaghan

The Harry Angel colt out of Go Angellica who topped trade in Doncaster on Tuesday
The Harry Angel colt out of Go Angellica who topped trade in Doncaster on TuesdayCredit: Sarah Farnsworth

The session-topping Harry Angel colt who commanded a record price of £500,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale on Tuesday has died as the result of a transportation accident.

Consigned by Tally-Ho Stud, he sold to trainer Michael O’Callaghan, who outbid the likes of Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian, surpassing the previous record price of £450,000 given for Al Raya in 2019. 

The two-year-old, who had breezed at Doncaster racecourse on Monday, was out of Go Angellica, a Listed-winning sibling to American stakes winner Bredenbury and My Lucky Liz, the dam of O’Callaghan’s dual Group winner Twilight Jet. 

He was pinhooked by Tally-Ho Stud for €38,000 at the 2021 Goffs November Foal Sale. 

O'Callaghan said at the time of his purchase: “He’s the best horse here, and by a long way. He’s from the same family as Twilight Jet, who’s been a very good horse for us. If there’s one from the sale I didn’t want to leave without, it was him.” 

He was reported to have died instantly in a freak accident on his way to O'Callaghan's base in County Kildare. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 29 April 2023Last updated 10:02, 29 April 2023
icon
