'Put Willie Mullins in a barn in Mayo and he'd still train horses and find a way to get it done' - McCoy hails a maestro
Willie Mullins has started with a flourish at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann
At the start of a week when we expected records to fall, it looks like we might have underestimated the haste with which they are about to be demolished.
Willie Mullins has made the Punchestown festival his own personal fiefdom, so we had an idea of what to expect.
His 2021 record of 19 winners was vulnerable from the outset and the €833,609 required to trump his 2018-2019 prize money benchmark had the hint of a formality about it. We thought it might be gone by the weekend. Neither will get that far at this rate.
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 19:52, 25 April 2023
