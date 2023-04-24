'I had to get Bravemansgame out of this situation' - Nicholls star cleared for Galopin Des Champs rematch

, who was dramatically blocked from running at Aintree this month, has been declared for Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (), in which a rematch with Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs lies in wait.

The King George winner had been prepared for the Aintree Bowl at the Grand National meeting, but was prevented from running on the eve of the race due to a court order following ongoing issues with his ownership.

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old has now been fully transferred to the sole ownership of Bryan Drew after John Dance was removed as joint-owner this month when his company, WealthTek LLP, was placed in special administration by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

WealthTek, which also has the trading names of Malloch Melville and Vertem Asset Management, was ordered to stop all regulated activity following the discovery of "serious regulatory and operational issues".

The BHA issued a statement saying that the sale of Dance's 50 per cent share in Bravemansgame to Drew had been concluded after an FCA-mandated sale following an independent valuation.

Nicholls and Drew can now look forward to the Grade 1 highlight of this week's Punchestown festival, where the Cheltenham Gold Cup one-two will also meet Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen, Fury Road, Hewick and Fastorslow.

"It's great that everything has got sorted and the horse is on his way to Punchestown," said Nicholls. "He looks absolutely fantastic, I really couldn't be any happier with how he looks.

"Harry [Cobden] gave him a little school over a few fences this morning and he was terrific. Everything has gone well for him since Cheltenham and we're really looking forward to the race."

Drew admitted the initial hasty attempt to transfer sole ownership ahead of Aintree had been "administrative only" and was relieved that a solution had been reached.

Bravemansgame with owner Bryan Drew (second from left) after victory in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby Credit: Steve Davies

Drew said: "It’s been a very long weekend. I didn’t sleep much last night thinking about it. Ultimately, I had to get Bravemansgame out of this situation because I’ve got a top-class racehorse in the prime of his career who isn’t able to run.

"I don’t understand what’s going on with the [Dance] situation but what I feared was getting to the autumn and we hadn’t resolved it. The horse isn’t racing for his owners or the racing public. The situation where the horse was in limbo was massively unfair to me and Paul, and I was desperately keen to get out of it."

Drew added: "There’s still a little bit of paperwork to do between now and Wednesday but I’m confident we’ve got a deal in place now, which is good news. The change of name at Aintree was administrative only, so there wasn’t a sale transaction whereas now there has been."

Bravemansgame had enjoyed a hugely successful season on the track before becoming enmeshed in the business troubles of his part owner, landing the Charlie Hall Chase and the King George before his brave second to Galopin Des Champs at Cheltenham.

Yet Drew still believes the horse is yet to receive due recognition.

"There’s been a lot of rubbish talked about the horse, that he doesn’t get undulating trips, this, that and the other," he said. "I think he’s been very undersold and underrated. I hope in the next couple of years he can prove everyone wrong.

"I’ll definitely be heading over to Punchestown. We’re still working on the details but I certainly plan to be there on Wednesday night."

Ladbrokes: 1-3 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Bravemansgame, 9 Envoi Allen, 16 Hewick, 25 Fury Road, 40 Fastorslow

