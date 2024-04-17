Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan announces immediate retirement after riding winner at Cheltenham

Paddy Brennan, the jockey associated with a stack of big-name jumpers including Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Imperial Commander, has retired from riding after winning on Manothepeople for trainer Fergal O'Brien at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

He rode more than 1,500 winners in a career which began on the Flat in Ireland more than a quarter of a century ago, and included a conditional jockeys' title in 2004-05.

"I felt the end was near, 27 years giving it 100 per cent," said Brennan. "I’ve had the best days of my life in amazing places with amazing people."

A World Hurdle on Inglis Drever was secured in 2007, while Grade 1 glory for the rider also came on Ashley Brook, Khyber Kim and Nacarat before he won a brace of Betfair Chases and a King George VI Chase on Colin Tizzard darling Cue Card.

More recently, he has played a pivotal part in the rise of Gloucestershire trainer O'Brien.

"There have been so many good days," added Brennan. "If I didn’t ride a winner today I’d have been coming home sad. I’m so pleased I can put Fergal [O'Brien] in the position to be as successful as he’s been."

A senior and admired figure in the weighing room, the Galway native started on the Flat at the famed Jim Bolger academy, but soon switched to jump racing and relocated to Britain for a role with Paul Nicholls, although his move to Philip Hobbs helped launch Brennan to that conditional jockeys' championship.

He then headed north to link up with trainer Howard Johnson and owner Graham Wylie - a powerful force at the time and the team behind Inglis Drever.

However, that relationship was a short-lived one and did not last a year, but he soon had another choice job in 2007 with Twiston-Davies, which resulted in a fruitful spell, including 104 winners for Brennan in that first campaign together.

The emergence of the trainer's son Sam forced the jockey out of that fold in 2011 and a productive period for Nacarat's trainer Tom George, whose God's Own was another important horse for the retiring rider, was enjoyed.

Brennan also became the regular partner for the popular Cue Card and steered him to victory in the Charlie Hall, Betfair Chase and King George in 2015 before the pair fell in the following spring's Gold Cup - a tumble he agonised about, famously saying: "It's probably something I'll never get over."

In his later years Brennan teamed up with Twiston-Davies’ former assistant O’Brien, who was emerging as a potent trainer himself.

Last month he had high hopes of riding his first Cheltenham Festival winner since Pigeon Island, only for the exciting Dysart Enos to be ruled out of the mares’ novice hurdle on the day of the race.

Brennan reached three figures in a British season once, when riding 104 winners in 2007-08. But his consistency and longevity meant he rode his 1,000th winner on Colin’s Sister at Warwick in November 2016 and his 1,500th on Teonie at Catterick in December 2023.

